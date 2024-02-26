Health

Chairman Phan Van Mai visits veteran doctors on Vietnamese Doctor’s Day

SGGPO

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders this afternoon paid a pre-visit for Vietnamese Doctor’s Day (February 27) to veteran doctors.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai led a delegation including municipal officials of the Party Committee, the People's Council, the People's Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

The delegation visits Prof. Doctor Nguyen Thi Ngoc Phuong. (Photo: Viet Dung)

Visiting Prof. Doctor Nguyen Thi Ngoc Phuong, a People's Doctor and Labor Hero, former Vice Chairwoman of the Eighth National Assembly and former Director of Tu Du Hospital, Chairman Mai expressed respect to the outstanding doctor for her great devotion to the medical sector in general and the development of Ho Chi Minh City in particular.

Chairman Mai (second from right) presents flowers to Prof. Doctor Nguyen Thi Ngoc Phuong. (Photo: Viet Dung)

Doctor Nguyen Thi Ngoc Phuong participated in many social work activities. Notably, she has been always concerned with training and educating generations of young doctors and doctors in remote areas.

On this occasion, Chairman Mai extended his health wishes to the doctor to continue to impart her experiences to the next generation of doctors.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai (L) congratulates Prof. Doctor Nguyen Truong Son on the Vietnamese Doctor's Day. (Photo: Viet Dung)

Visiting Prof. Doctor Nguyen Truong Son, a People's Doctor and former Deputy Minister of Health, the Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee showed gratitude for the great contributions of the doctor to the medical sector and the mission of people's health care.

Doctor Nguyen Truong Son significantly contributed to high technology development, kidney transplants, liver transplants and peripheral blood stem cell transplants, especially the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee extended health wishes to Doctor Nguyen Truong Son and showed an expectation that Doctor Nguyen Truong Son would continue to dedicate to and support the city’s health sector, especially when Ho Chi Minh City is striving to become a regional medical center.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong

