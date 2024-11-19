HCMC’s leader congratulates outstanding teachers on Vietnamese Teachers' Day

Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai led a delegation of the city’s officials on November 19 to visit veteran teachers on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of Vietnamese Teachers’ Day (November 20).

Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (2nd, L) visits Labor Hero, People's Teacher, and Assoc. Prof.- Dr. Ly Hoa (3rd, L). (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the visit was Deputy Head of the Standing Committee of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Le Hong Son, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Education and Training Duong Tri Dung, and leaders of District 5.

The delegation visited and congratulated Labor Hero, People's Teacher, and Assoc. Prof.- Dr. Ly Hoa, former Secretary of the Party Committee of Universities - Colleges - Professional Intermediate Schools, former Rector of the General University.

StandingVice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai expressed his deep gratitude for the contributions of Assoc. Prof. – Dr. Ly Hoa to the educational sector.

The city's delegation offer flowers to congratulate Assoc. Prof. - Dr. Nguyen Tan Phat. (Photo: SGGP)

Visiting the family of Assoc. Prof. - Dr. Nguyen Tan Phat, former Member of the Party Central Committee, former Deputy Minister of Education and Training, and former Director of the Vietnam National University HCMC, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, on behalf of the HCMC Party Committee, the People's Council, the People's Committee of HCMC, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC sent greetings and best wishes to Assoc. Prof. - Dr. Nguyen Tan Phat and his family.

He also wished Assoc. Prof. - Dr. Nguyen Tan Phat good health and hoped the veteran teacher would continue to contribute to the city’s education sector and development.

The city’s officials visits the family of the late Associate Professor Dr Huynh Van Hoang. (Photo: SGGP)

The city’s officials visited the family of the late Associate Professor Dr Huynh Van Hoang, former principal of HCMC University of Technology, who passed away in May.

StandingVice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai extended his deep and sincere condolences to the veteran teacher’s family and wished Mrs. Pham Thi Thanh Man, the professor’s wife, good health.

He respectfully thanked People's Teacher Huynh Van Hoang for his dedication to the cause of education, contributing to the development of the city and the country.

By Cam Tuyet – Translated by Kim Khanh