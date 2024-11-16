HCMC leader sends congratulations to veteran teachers

Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy (2nd, R) visits teacher Le Minh Ngoc (3rd,R). (Photo: SGGP)

The visit aims to celebrate the 42nd anniversary of Vietnam Teachers’ Day (November 20, 1982 - 2024).

Specifically, the delegation visited and congratulated Professor Le Quang Vinh, former Director of the Department of Education and Training of HCMC; teacher Le Minh Ngoc, Deputy Head of HCMC's Association for Learning Promotion, former Director of the Department of Education and Training of HCMC; and veteran teacher Dong Tien Dat.

Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy (R) and teacher Le Minh Ngoc (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy expressed her gratitude for the contributions of teachers Le Quang Vinh, Le Minh Ngoc, and Dong Tien Dat to the cause of education and training in the country in general and HCMC in particular.

On behalf of the Party Committee, the People's Council, the People's Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city, she wished their good health and hoped they would continue to contribute to the city’s growth.

By Kim Huyen – Translated by Kim Khanh