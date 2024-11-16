Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC leader sends congratulations to veteran teachers

SGGPO

Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy led a delegation to visit outstanding teachers on November 15.

NGVN.jpg
Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy (2nd, R) visits teacher Le Minh Ngoc (3rd,R). (Photo: SGGP)

The visit aims to celebrate the 42nd anniversary of Vietnam Teachers’ Day (November 20, 1982 - 2024).

Specifically, the delegation visited and congratulated Professor Le Quang Vinh, former Director of the Department of Education and Training of HCMC; teacher Le Minh Ngoc, Deputy Head of HCMC's Association for Learning Promotion, former Director of the Department of Education and Training of HCMC; and veteran teacher Dong Tien Dat.

NGVN1.webp
Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy (R) and teacher Le Minh Ngoc (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy expressed her gratitude for the contributions of teachers Le Quang Vinh, Le Minh Ngoc, and Dong Tien Dat to the cause of education and training in the country in general and HCMC in particular.

On behalf of the Party Committee, the People's Council, the People's Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city, she wished their good health and hoped they would continue to contribute to the city’s growth.

By Kim Huyen – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

veteran teachers 42nd anniversary of Vietnam Teachers’ Day Professor Le Quang Vinh teacher Le Minh Ngoc teacher Dong Tien Dat

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn