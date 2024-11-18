HCMC honors distinguished teachers, educators with Vo Truong Toan Award

On the morning of November 18, at the City Hall, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training held a ceremony to commemorate the 42nd anniversary of Vietnamese Teachers' Day (November 20, 1982 - November 20, 2024).

The event honored distinguished educators and presented the 2024 Vo Truong Toan Award.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le and Director of the HCMC Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu present Certificates of Merit to the 2024 distinguished teachers.

Attendees included Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council, and Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Member of the HCMC Party Committee and Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Committee. Mr. Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, also participated the ceremony.

Director of the HCMC Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu and Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van at the teacher recognition ceremony

Teachers’ heart

Ms. Nguyen Thuy Ngoc Tram, a teacher at Preschool No.4 in District 3, shared that teaching at the preschool level extends far beyond textbooks. It involves organizing numerous fun and creative activities. While the work brings joy, it also comes with significant challenges and pressures.

Nonetheless, the recognition of positive results in teaching and childcare by parents, colleagues, and society serves as a source of encouragement and motivation for teachers.

"Preschool teachers deeply value open communication and information sharing with parents. This allows us to connect and better understand one another, all aimed at the shared goal of improving the quality of care and education for children," educator Ngoc Tram expressed.

Mr. Do Minh Phung, a teacher at Nguyen Van Phu Secondary School (District 11), emphasized that alongside academic learning, physical health development plays a vital role in students’ growth, promoting a harmonious balance between mental and physical well-being, enabling students to become more dynamic and agile while improving their ability to learn academic subjects and life skills effectively.

Mr. Do Minh Phung, PE teacher at Nguyen Van Phu Secondary School (District 11), shares his stories at the event.

To support this, Mr. Do Minh Phung consistently works to make his lessons engaging, helping students discover the connections between academic disciplines and physical education.

Similarly, Ms. Dinh Lan Phuong, a teacher at Nguyen Dinh Chieu Special School, highlighted the advantages of digital transformation, which provides teachers with better access to resources and tools for enhancing their teaching.

However, she noted that while technology brings convenience, the essence of education—especially for children with disabilities—remains rooted in patience, love, and deep empathy. No level of technological advancement can replace the care, dedication, and compassion that teachers bring to their students.

An overview of the ceremony

Honoring silent contributions

At the recognition ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Van Hieu, Director of the HCMC Department of Education and Training, highlighted that Vietnamese Teachers’ Day is a time to honor and express gratitude for the silent dedication of teachers to the noble cause of education. It is also an opportunity for educators to reflect on their roles, continuously improve themselves, and enhance their professional skills to meet the demands of ongoing educational reforms.

Mr. Nguyen Van Hieu, Director of the HCMC Department of Education and Training, speaks at the ceremony.

As part of comprehensive educational renewal, the city has achieved notable milestones, including a shift from knowledge-based instruction to fostering students’ qualities and competencies, and gradually introducing English as a second language in schools. These achievements are a testament to the unwavering efforts and contributions of teachers and educational staff.

This year, the education sector recognized 14 Distinguished Teachers and 50 administrators and educators with the 2024 Vo Truong Toan Award, alongside Certificates of Merit from the Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee. Additionally, 14 outstanding collectives received the city’s Emulation Flag for leading achievements in the 2023-2024 academic year.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van presents Certificates of Merit to teachers receiving the Vo Truong Toan Award.

Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council, shared that the Vo Truong Toan Award, organized annually by the HCMC Department of Education and Training in collaboration with Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, aims to honor exemplary teachers and motivate them to continue their contributions to education. Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council, speaks at the event. Each teacher makes their own unique contribution, overcoming challenges and serving as models of ethics and dedication to the profession. Many teachers have dedicated their youth to teaching students with disabilities, while support staff also work tirelessly to advance the common goal of education. The city will continue to prioritize and create favorable conditions to recognize and encourage the efforts of teachers, helping them to further develop high-quality human resources for the future of the country.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Thuy Doan