Ho Chi Minh City leaders visit exemplary teachers on Vietnam Teacher’s Day

A delegation of leaders from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council and People's Committee visited and extended congratulations to exemplary teachers on the 42nd anniversary of Vietnam Teacher's Day (November 20, 1982 –2024).

Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Head of the Propaganda and Education Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, led the delegation to visit Meritorious Teacher, Associate Professor Dr. Duong Ai Phuong, former Head of the University of Sciences under Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM).

Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Head of the Propaganda and Education Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee (third from left), led the delegation to visit Meritorious Teacher, Associate Professor Dr. Duong Ai Phuong. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Huy)

At a private house of Meritorious Teacher, Assoc. Prof. Dr.Duong Ai Phuong, Head of the Propaganda and Education Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue warmly inquired about the health and lives of the teacher and his family members.

During his working term, exemplary teacher Duong Ai Phuong gave initiatives and numerous innovative models that significantly contributed the development of Ho Chi Minh City in particular and the country in general.

On behalf of the city's leaders, the Head of the Propaganda and Education Commission of the municipal Party Committee expressed gratitude for the contributions of Associate Professor Dr. Duong Ai Phuong to the education and training sector of Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular.

On the upcoming Vietnam Teacher’s Day, Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue extended the best wishes for good health and happiness and encouraged him to continue offering valuable initiatives and ideas for the development of the city.

For the side of Associate Professor Dr. Duong Ai Phuong, he thanked for the attention of the city leaders and affirmed that he would continue contributing his expertise and practical efforts to the city’s education sector although he has retired for over ten years.

Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Head of the Propaganda and Education Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, led the delegation to visit Associate Professor Dr. Le Bao Lam, former Head of Ho Chi Minh City Open University on the upcoming Vietnam Teacher's Day, November 20. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Huy)

The delegation then visited another distinguished teacher, Associate Professor Dr. Le Bao Lam, former Head of Ho Chi Minh City Open University.

At the meeting with Associate Professor Dr. Le Bao Lam, Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue praised the contribution of Ho Chi Minh City Open University’s training model in removing some barriers to the education quality between formal education, distance learning and part-time education in modern education systems.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue warmly inquires about the health and lives of Associate Professor Dr. Le Bao Lam and his wife at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Huy)

On behalf of the city’s leaders, he expressed gratitude for the contributions of Associate Professor Dr. Le Bao Lam to the education and training sector of Ho Chi Minh City; and sent Vietnam Teacher’s Day congratulations to the exemplary teacher.

By Quang Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong