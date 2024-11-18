Ho Chi Minh City leaders visit exemplary teachers on Vietnam Teacher’s Day

Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Head of the Propaganda and Education Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, led the delegation to visit Meritorious Teacher, Associate Professor Dr. Duong Ai Phuong, former Head of the University of Sciences under Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM).
At a private house of Meritorious Teacher, Assoc. Prof. Dr.Duong Ai Phuong, Head of the Propaganda and Education Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue warmly inquired about the health and lives of the teacher and his family members.
During his working term, exemplary teacher Duong Ai Phuong gave initiatives and numerous innovative models that significantly contributed the development of Ho Chi Minh City in particular and the country in general.
On behalf of the city's leaders, the Head of the Propaganda and Education Commission of the municipal Party Committee expressed gratitude for the contributions of Associate Professor Dr. Duong Ai Phuong to the education and training sector of Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular.
On the upcoming Vietnam Teacher’s Day, Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue extended the best wishes for good health and happiness and encouraged him to continue offering valuable initiatives and ideas for the development of the city.
For the side of Associate Professor Dr. Duong Ai Phuong, he thanked for the attention of the city leaders and affirmed that he would continue contributing his expertise and practical efforts to the city’s education sector although he has retired for over ten years.
The delegation then visited another distinguished teacher, Associate Professor Dr. Le Bao Lam, former Head of Ho Chi Minh City Open University.
At the meeting with Associate Professor Dr. Le Bao Lam, Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue praised the contribution of Ho Chi Minh City Open University’s training model in removing some barriers to the education quality between formal education, distance learning and part-time education in modern education systems.
On behalf of the city’s leaders, he expressed gratitude for the contributions of Associate Professor Dr. Le Bao Lam to the education and training sector of Ho Chi Minh City; and sent Vietnam Teacher’s Day congratulations to the exemplary teacher.