HCMC’s industrial production regains attractiveness to investors

HCMC’s Index of Industrial Production (IIP) in the first nine months of this year increased by 3.2 percent year-on-year, regaining its attractiveness to foreign investors, suppliers and clients.

Earlier, the seven-month and eight-month figures stood at 2.2 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively, which demonstrated that industrial production in the country’s southern biggest economic hub has overcome the downturn period. In September alone, the index went up 2.9 percent month-on-month, and 8.1 percent year-on-year.

According to a survey conducted by HCMC’s competent agencies among local processing and manufacturing enterprises, 31.8 percent said their production and business got better in the third quarter as compared with the previous three months, 35.4 percent said their operations remained stable and 32.8 percent said they faced more severe obstacles.

Notably, State-owned enterprises were the most optimistic, with up to 89.7 percent saying their operations got better or remained stable, as compared with 65.3 percent and 65.2 percent in foreign-invested and non-state businesses.

For the fourth quarter, 35.8 percent of the respondents hoped for better performance, 36.8 percent expected stability in production and business, and 27.3 percent forecast more difficulties. Up to 76.9 percent of State firms showed optimistic views, while that among foreign-invested and non-state enterprises was 73.3 percent and 70.3 percent, respectively.

Over the past time, a range of fairs and exhibitions in HCMC showcasing machinery, equipment, and materials in service of industrial production have attracted the participation of businesses from many countries and territories.

Vietnam is stepping up efforts to achieve its target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050, which would create favorable conditions for investors and suppliers to engage in industrial production in Vietnam in general and HCMC in particular.