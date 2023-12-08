HCMC’s green tours attract large number of local, foreign tourists

Groups of international tourists are interested in activities in the green tours exploring the HCMC’s districts, such as tree plantings, walking in the city at night, and visiting the mangrove biosphere reserve.

Contestants of the final round of Miss Earth 2023 plant trees and offer trees to residents in District 10, HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

Many groups of domestic and foreign visitors had exciting travel experiences in districts 5, 6, 10, and Can Gio on December 7. The trips are one of the activities of the HCMC Tourism Week 2023 which is organized on December 4-12 by the municipal Tourism Department.

The Chim Canh Cut (Penguin) Travel Company offered a visit to District 10’s tourist attraction to 28 contestants of the final round of Miss Earth 2023 which is scheduled to take place in HCMC on December 1-22.

The beauties took part in activities, such as planting trees, offering eco-friendly bags to residents, learning about Traditional Vietnamese Medicine at the Museum of Traditional Vietnamese Medicine (Fito Museum), and enjoying Vietnamese dishes.

Many international travelers enjoyed the A O Show, a famous performance in Vietnam with bamboo stuff, traditional music, and contemporary dance, at the HCMC Opera House on December 6.

International visitors enjoy the A O Show, a famous performance in Vietnam with bamboo stuff, traditional music, and contemporary dance, at the HCMC Opera House. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, groups of visitors visited Thien Hau Temple in District 5, and Binh Tay Market in District 6, one of the southern region's largest wholesale markets.

Ms. Nguyen Ngoc Que Phuong, Head of the Binh Tay Market Management Board said that the market’s Management Board accompanies businesses in improving the quality of services and adding more souvenir gifts, such as fabric gift bags, cups, glasses, and more, featuring the images of Binh Tay Market to visitors.

Tourists visit Binh Tay Market in District 6. (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, a group of foreign tourists, including contestants of the 2023 Miss Earth beauty contest took a trip to visit the Can Gio mangrove biosphere reserve, plant trees in the forest, and walk through the mangrove jungle in Can Gio District.

On the evening of December 6, the People’s Committee of District 1 coordinated with Vietluxtour under Fiditour Travel Company to organize a tour to visit the district’s historical sites, such as Saigon Continental Hotel, one of the oldest in the city, Ben Thanh Market, and enjoy A O Show at the municipal Opera House and foot massage.

Shopping at Ben Thanh Market in District 1 (Photo: SGGP)

Ms. Ngoc Ha, a tourist from Tien Giang said that an HCMC night tour called “The Colors of the Night” offered her a different experience to explore the charming beauty of the city at night. The trip is suitable for visitors from other provinces and cities and foreign travelers.

The night tour is expected to attract domestic tourists and become one of the typical products of HCMC leaving a special impression on local and international visitors, general director of Vietluxtour Tran The Dung said.

According to Deputy Director of the HCMC Tourism Department Le Truong Hien Hoa, the city’s tourism industry achieved encouraging results in 2023 and gained all of its goals. Tourism revenue reached more than VND160,000 billion (US$6.6 billion), up 25 percent compared to 2019 before the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Thi Hong, Ai Chan – Translated by Kim Khanh