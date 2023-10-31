3rd HCMC Tourism Week 2023 to be held in December

|
At the press conference of the 3rd HCMC Tourism Week 2023 (Photo: SGGP)
The travel show aims to promote domestic and international tourism, contributing to the growth of HCMC’s economy and tourism industry.
This year’s event will be organized on a larger scale than previous programs. One of the highlights is an announcement of tourist products in districts across the city.
The tourism week will feature a wide range of cultural, sports and tourism activities, such as a promotional program presenting around 60 tourist products and services, a check-in model and fun tourism symbol design contest on the city in the first period of 2023.
|
Tourists visit Thieng Lieng island commune in Can Gio District, HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)
Speaking at the Director of the HCMC Tourism Department Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa said that the southern metropolis received 4.1 million international visitors, 30.5 million domestic tourists, and earned a revenue of VND140,000 billion (US$5.7 billion) from tourism in the first ten months of this year.
The 3rd HCMC Tourism Week 2023 is expected to attract a large number of local and foreign travelers.
The first festival was launched in 2021 under the theme “HCMC-The city I love” to affirm the city’s strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.