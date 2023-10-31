3rd HCMC Tourism Week 2023 to be held in December

The 3rd HCMC Tourism Week 2023 will take place on December 4-12, the HCMC Department of Tourism announced at a press conference held in the city on October 31.

The travel show aims to promote domestic and international tourism, contributing to the growth of HCMC’s economy and tourism industry.

This year’s event will be organized on a larger scale than previous programs. One of the highlights is an announcement of tourist products in districts across the city.

The tourism week will feature a wide range of cultural, sports and tourism activities, such as a promotional program presenting around 60 tourist products and services, a check-in model and fun tourism symbol design contest on the city in the first period of 2023.

Speaking at the Director of the HCMC Tourism Department Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa said that the southern metropolis received 4.1 million international visitors, 30.5 million domestic tourists, and earned a revenue of VND140,000 billion (US$5.7 billion) from tourism in the first ten months of this year.

The 3rd HCMC Tourism Week 2023 is expected to attract a large number of local and foreign travelers.

The first festival was launched in 2021 under the theme “HCMC-The city I love” to affirm the city’s strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.