HCMC's District 7 to pilot project developing night-time tourism

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan has just given approval for a pilot program on developing a night-time economy associated with tourism development in District 7.

Under the plan, District 7 is responsible for completing the specific organization and implementation plan, ensuring food and fire safety, security and order, public transport and, environmental sanitation, monitoring market stalls to fight against counterfeits and low-quality products, preventing sidewalks from being encroached upon, controlling business hours, applying information technology in management and development of night economic activities.

The relevant departments of Industry and Trade, Tourism, Transport and Construction, and the city's Food Safety Management Board must coordinate to give instructions for the specific implementation plan to District 7.

Night activities will be held in three key areas, including Crescent Lake Park – Anh Sao (Starlight) Bridge, Tan Phu, and Tan Phong wards with a total area of 9,000 square meters.

Culinary and commercial activities on Ton Dat Tien Street (the section from Nguyen Van Linh Street to Anh Sao Bridge), the dining area on Crescent Lake, cultural and sports activities introducing cultures of HCMC, District 7, regions across the country and countries around the world will be continuously organized from 6 pm to 12 am. Cultural and music performances must be ended before 10 pm.

An area for shopping, dining, entertainment, and cultural activities on Street 11N – the residential area in Tan Thuan Tay Ward will be allowed to operate from 6 pm to 12 am every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and on national public holidays. Cultural and music performances must be ended before 10 pm.

Sky Garden culinary and commercial street in Tan Phong Ward will be operational from 6 pm to 12 am.