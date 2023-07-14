HCMC’s environmental sanitation project asked to be accelerated

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai led a working delegation to inspect the progress of the second phase of the HCMC Environmental Sanitation Project on July 13.

According to Deputy Director of the HCMC Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Projects Management Board Tran Nhu Quoc Bao, the project was approved by the People’s Committee of the city in 2014 to build a drainage system in District 2 and the largest wastewater treatment plant in the country with a capacity of 480,000 cubic meters per day.

Phase two of the project has a total investment capital of more than VND11,000 billion (US$465 million), including ODA (official development assistance) capital which was allocated to US$450 million. The project is expected to be completed in June 2024. 18 among 30 packages of the project have been finished, accounting for 61 percent of the done work volume.

After the inspection, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai emphasized that the HCMC Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Projects Management Board and relevant departments must be responsible for implementing the project, ensuring the synchronization of its items after being put into operation.

The HCMC Party Committee established an inspection team to monitor and solve problems of the project.