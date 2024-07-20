HCMC’s District 3 honors 108 exemplary models in following Uncle Ho’s example

The Party Committee of HCMC’s District 3 held a ceremony on July 19 to honor exemplary models with outstanding performance in the “Studying and Following President Ho Chi Minh's Thoughts, Morals, and Style” program in the 2022 - 2024 period.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (3rd, R) and Secretary of the Party Committee of District 3 Nguyen Thanh Xuan (3rd, L) present certificates of merit to typical individuals and collectives. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le attended the event to present certificates of merit to 69 individuals and 39 collectives in studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s example that are typical of working and doing the work to the best of their abilities as well as contributing to the development of the country and HCMC.

Speaking at the event, Secretary of the Party Committee of District 3 Nguyen Thanh Xuan said the district annually implements specific plans to concretize the “Studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, morals, and style” program.

Secretary of the Party Committee of District 3 Nguyen Thanh Xuan speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The Party committees, government authorities, the Vietnam Fatherland Front committees, and socio-political organizations at all levels in the district simultaneously carry out Conclusion No. 01-KL/TW, dated 18/5/2021 on continuing to implement Directive No. 05-CT/TW on studying and following Ho Chi Minh's thought, morality, and lifestyle; and Plan No. 213 of the Standing Committee of the District Party Committee on organizing the implementation of Conclusion No. 01 and the specific topics of 2024.

The Party Committee of District 3 is focusing on accelerating the completion of two action plans, 24 goals, and four projects, and implementing plans on resolution of the 12th District Party Congress; carrying out plans, programs, and projects of resolution 18 of the HCMC People's Council to implement Resolution 98.

By Thanh Trong – Translated by Kim Khanh