HCMC honors 339 exemplary models in following Uncle Ho’s example

The Party Committee of HCMC held a ceremony on May 15 to honor 339 individuals and collectives with outstanding performance in the “Studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, morals, and style” program in the 2022 - 2024 period.

Attending the ceremony were Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le, and Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc.

The award ceremony aimed to celebrate the 134th anniversary of the birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890-2024).

Speaking at the event, Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, praised exemplary models in studying and following President Ho Chi Minh’s example. They are typical of working and doing the work to the best of their abilities as well as contributing to the development of the country and HCMC.

Of those, honorees include sculptor, People’s Teacher, Assoc. Prof., PhD. Nguyen Xuan Tien; People’s Teacher Tran Xuan Tien; Lieutenant Tran Vinh Chien of the Drug-related Crimes Investigation Police Division under the HCMC Department of Public Security; and To Thi Thu Hang of the Thanh Loc Paralysis Nurturing Center in District 12.

The “Studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, morals and style" program has contributed to self-awareness practicing, and training activities of cadres and Party members, fighting against corruption and negative phenomena, and combating degradation in political ideology, moral virtues and lifestyle. It also strengthens emulation movements of being creative at work. The program has become a cultural feature in communities, ethnic groups, and religious missions with creative, practical, and effective implementation and honored many exemplary models for humanity in life, he said.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh