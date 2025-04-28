HCMC’s comprehensive social welfare plans display its compassion characteristic

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper has conducted an interview with Vice Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy of the HCMC People’s Committee on the city’s missions to improve social security for citizens in the past 50 years.

Vice Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy are visiting veterans who directly participated in the Ho Chi Minh Campaign in 1975 (Photo: SGGP)



Beyond its dynamic energy and innovative spirit, HCMC is renowned as a city deeply rooted in compassion – a profound sense of communal empathy and reciprocal support.

Vice Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy first elaborated on the meaning of the word ‘compassion’. The city’s compassion stems directly from the hearts of its people, from the market vendor to the factory worker, from the nascent startup to the established multinational, all actively engaging in voluntary initiatives to care for their fellow citizens.

For instance, the movement for hunger eradication and poverty reduction, recognized as one of HCMC’s fifty landmark events and initiatives between 1975 and 2025, similarly originated from concrete, grassroots actions, subsequently blossoming into a city-wide movement of tangible significance. It is fair to assert that compassion is an intrinsic characteristic of the people of Saigon – Gia Dinh – Ho Chi Minh City, a legacy inherited from the national spirit of patriotism and human compassion, refined through generations. This admirable quality flows through the very veins and breath of the genuine, benevolent, and tolerant people of the South, who are also remarkably resilient, open-minded, and magnanimous.

The Vice Chairwoman then explained its efforts to express gratitude and care for policy beneficiaries and those who have rendered meritorious service.

Highly aware of the contribution of Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, Heroes of the People’s Armed Forces, wounded and sick soldiers, the city unequivocally considers the implementation of preferential policies for those with revolutionary merit as both a fundamental responsibility and a heartfelt expression of its sentiment.

Going beyond national mandates, HCMC implements tailored mechanisms to guarantee policy beneficiaries receive their full entitlements promptly, enhancing their material and spiritual well-being. Annually, significant funds, ranging from tens to hundreds of billions of VND, are dedicated during key commemorative periods like July 27 and Lunar New Year to visit and honor families of war invalids, martyrs, and those with meritorious service.

Leading up to the significant 50th anniversary of the Southern Liberation and National Reunification Day, the city has proactively tackled accommodation insecurity. A substantial effort has resulted in the construction and renovation of 335 houses specifically for individuals with revolutionary merit and the families of martyrs. Furthermore, the city has earmarked over VND178 billion (US$6.8 million) for commemorative gifts, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to acknowledging and supporting this integral part of its community.

Vice Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy also mentioned social welfare initiatives implemented across the city. Social security and welfare are consistently prioritized in HCMC’s development, aiming to leave no one behind. The city’s impactful legacy includes the successful hunger eradication and poverty reduction program, alongside the campaign to eliminate substandard housing.

By the first quarter of 2025, the city had eliminated households below its poverty line, a remarkable achievement reflecting the resolute commitment of its leadership and the improving quality of life for residents. This serves as a meaningful tribute for the upcoming April 30 anniversary, highlighting immense effort and community determination.

Beyond the government’s endeavors is the collaborative role of the people, businesses, and organizations in building a HCMC characterized by compassion.

The qualities of compassion, dynamism, and creativity have become deeply embedded in the character, cultural interactions, and proactive mindset of city dwellers. This compassion has permeated every neighborhood, ward, commune, agency, business, and school, forging a collective strength within the community to jointly address the work of expressing gratitude and ensuring social welfare.

The business community, socio-political organizations, and individual citizens, in their countless ways, whether through substantial contributions or modest gestures, all participate through volunteering, financial donations, or simply extending compassion. This harmonious synergy creates a robust support network, fostering a compassionate and equitable city where no one is left behind.

To demonstrate its gratitude to other regions in the country for their help during its hard time, HCMC practices its compassionate character to the fullest. This is reciprocated through tangible actions, including financial aid, resource sharing, and timely humanitarian assistance nationwide, embodying the spirit of mutual support in the motto “The entire nation for HCMC – HCMC for the entire nation”.

Driven by national sentiment, the city’s residents and agencies readily mobilize resources to aid disaster-stricken provinces. For instance, during Typhoon No. 3, nearly VND333 billion ($12.8 million) and over 280 tonnes of goods were provided, alongside welfare projects for border and island regions.

Over the past 50 years, the city has effectively implemented initiatives to express gratitude and ensure social welfare. However, the city recognizes that these efforts, while significant, are not yet exhaustive. Moving forward, the city must maintain its resolute commitment, foster collective unity, and work together to provide even more comprehensive and profound care.

Specifically, the city will prioritize enhanced attention to the material and spiritual well-being of those with meritorious service, particularly those facing hardship in their lives. This includes continuing to implement support policies for individuals with revolutionary merit, ensuring they receive the highest level of assistance within the framework of social policies; and establishing priority access to healthcare, housing, education and training, employment, production, and facilitating their access to social services.

Furthermore, the city will ensure that individuals with meritorious service and their families enjoy a living standard at or above the upper-middle class level compared to the living standards of their local communities; and concurrently, develop additional policies to care for the elderly and those under social protection.

According to Vice Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, HCMC has consistently achieved comprehensive development over the past fifty years, solidifying its role as the nation’s socio-economic hub. A key focus has been implementing effective policies to mobilize resources for the well-being of its people, encompassing health, stature, longevity, and quality of life, with a strong emphasis on sustainable social progress, equity, social and human security.

This is particularly evident in the city’s systematic strengthening of healthcare, from preventive and primary levels to specialized services, aiming for comprehensive provision. Furthermore, HCMC continuously expands free medical care and health insurance for vulnerable populations while supporting tuition exemption for children from pre-school through 12th grade via specific policies.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam