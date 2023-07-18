HCMC’s Chairman proposes special policies, mechanisms for southeast region

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai proposed specific mechanisms and policies for the southeast region at a conference on launching the Coordinating Council for the Southeast Region held in the city on July 18.

Related News PM chairs conference of Regional Coordinating Council for Southeastern region

The proposal included the establishment of a regional transport system development fund, a regional Center for Disease Control and a regional hospital network, a regional or national center for digital transformation and innovation, a data center for regional planning and society and economy, and specific mechanisms for a pilot program of Transit Oriented Development (TOD), using the local budget for regional investment and development, attracting strategic investors, granting empowerment and authorizing to localities in the region.

According to the city’s chairman, one of the conditions for the early formation of multi-center urban areas and gateways connecting areas in the region is the synchronous development of transport infrastructure, especially the metro system associated with the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) in accordance with Resolution 98, systems of modern multi-storey transport and underground traffic, a combination of public transport and land use to exploit land fund and transport infrastructure effectively and expand the urban development space, functional area to meet development needs in the region in the coming time.

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai emphasized that the southern metropolis pays attention to expanding regional linkages to develop the potential and strengths of localities, enlarging the city's urban and socio-economic development space, performing a role of a center for economy, science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, education and training, health in the region and the whole country.

In order to implement Resolution 24 and Resolution 31 of the Politburo, the HCMC People's Committee advised the municipal Party Committee to issue two action programs; and launched a plan to implement the resolutions of Politburo and the Government, action plan of the Party Committee of the city with 15 groups of tasks and main solutions featuring 150 specific works and solutions, including a construction project of Can Gio international container transshipment port, and a system of metro routes with a total length of 219 kilometers to be completed by 2035.

HCMC is focusing on adjusting its general planning to develop the city into a center for culture, creative knowledge, scientific research and technology transfer, regional high-tech industry, education, health care, tourism, finance and banking, and international logistics services.

The city is also interested in linking resources and driving forces in the region, connecting neighboring provinces and cities to create infrastructure for the common development, and completing an urban network at the gateways by developing five suburban districts of Hoc Mon, Binh Chanh, Nha Be, Cu Chi and Can Gio into urban areas.