PM chairs conference of Regional Coordinating Council for Southeastern region

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh this morning chaired a conference of the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) for the Southeastern region.

Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung co-chaired the event along with the presence of Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung, Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Minister of Transport Nguyen Van Thang, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dang Quoc Khanh and Head of the Government Office Tran Van Son.

As for the local government, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Chairwoman of the Municipal People's Council Nguyen Thi Le and leaders of relevant ministries and sectors and localities in the region attended the conference.

At the conference, the delegates listen to reports relating to the plans of implementing the Regional Coordinating Council for the Southeastern region from the Ministry of Planning and Investment along with presentations from the representatives of ministries, sectors and localities, experts and scientists about the topics of seeking solutions to coordinate and attract resources to build a synchronous and modern transport network for the Southeastern region as well as solutions for coordinating, building and turning big urban areas in the region into modern cities.

Besides, the conference concentrates on seeking solutions for forming and developing start-up, innovation and artificial intelligence centers in Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong and Dong Nai provinces soon; solutions for overcoming environmental problems, flooding and climate change adaptation, notably, environmental protection solutions in the basins of Dong Nai and Saigon Rivers; solutions for accelerating digital transformation, building regional data centers, developing industrial, urban, service and logistics centers along the Ring Road No. 3 and Ring Road No.4.

Additionally, the conference focused on listening to proposals of specific mechanisms and policies for the Southeastern region towards the development of transport infrastructure, green cities, financial centers and so on.

The Southeastern region includes Ho Chi Minh City and the five provinces Dong Nai, Binh Duong, Ba Ria - Vung Tau, Binh Phuoc and Tay Ninh.

The whole region has an area of 23,551 square kilometers, accounting for 7.1 percent of the whole country, with a population of about 18.8 million people.

As the country's largest economic center, the Southeastern region plays an important position and role in the nation's socio-economic development.

The Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) of the Southeastern region in 2022 accounted for about 31 percent of the whole country's GRDP.

The planning task of the Southeastern region for the period 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050 has been approved by the Prime Minister in Decision 463.

