HCMC’s chairman presents Party membership badges to Party members

On the morning of November 7, the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee held a ceremony to present Party membership badges.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (C) presents Party membership badges to Party members. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was attended by Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc and Permanent Vice Chairman of the City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Tho, among others.

On this occasion, the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee awarded the Party badges to 32 members. Among them, one member received the 50-year Party membership badge, three members received the 45-year badge, two members received the 40-year badge, and 26 members were honored with the 30-year badge.

Permanent Vice Chairman of the City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Tho, and Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Tran Van Nam presents Party membership badges to Party members. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Tran Van Nam, emphasized that the Party membership badge is a prestigious award conferred on members who have demonstrated persistent dedication, steadfastness, exemplary conduct, and significant contributions of effort and intellect to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation.

According to Mr. Tran Van Nam, the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee is entering a new phase of development following the organizational restructuring, which ensures streamlined operations, enhanced effectiveness, and a unified framework for advisory, leadership, and executive functions.

Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Huynh Tan Dinh (5th,R) and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung (5th, L) presents Party membership badges to Party members. (Photo: SGGP)

This period also marks the launch of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Party Committee’s agenda for the 2025–2030 term. He urged each Party member to uphold a spirit of self-discipline, maintain firm principles and ideology, and foster a positive influence within their agencies, units, and the wider community.

The Permanent Vice Chairman of the City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Tho also called on Party organizations at all levels to continue supporting and creating conditions for each member to maximize their abilities and effectively carry out their political responsibilities. He emphasized the importance of promoting studying and following Ho Chi Minh ideology, morality, and style associated with responsibility to set an example with effective execution of duties, contributing to the successful completion of assigned tasks.

By Ngo Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh