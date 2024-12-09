HCMC’s annual int’l music festival sees series of exciting activities

Besides music performances, HCMC’s fourth “Ho Do" International Music Festival 2024 (HOZO 2024) will also bring a series of exciting activities to visitors.

The HOZO 2024 will take place in Nguyen Hue walking street and Le Loi Boulevard in District 1 on December 13-15.

One of the highlight events will be the HOZO Food Festival, attracting 60 booths, offering a variety of delicious dishes from many countries around the world.

The Flavors Awards 2024 ceremony, taking place on December 14, will honor outstanding individuals and businesses in the culinary industry with the presence of experts and talented performers.

In addition, guests will have an opportunity to enjoy gourmet food and the sounds of live music, all while celebrating the display of the Porsche Macan, a compact luxury crossover SUV produced by German manufacturer Porsche, and a space of artworks by Eximbank.

Within the framework of the festival, HCMC’s fourth “Ho Do" International Music Festival 2024 (HOZO 2024) will also include seminars on music business, artist management, music production, and marketing to organize large-scale events at the HCMC Music Center during the festival.

The HOZO 2024 will take place in Nguyen Hue walking street and Le Loi Boulevard in District 1 on December 13-15 with the participation of more than 250 well-known local and international artists.

Accordingly, this year’s three-day event, themed “One world, one beat,” will see the presence of conductor Tran Nhat Minh, Meritorious Artist Luu Quang Minh, teacher of the Vietnam National Academy of Music (VNAM), pop star My Tam, famous rapper HieuThuHai, singer Hoang Dung, the rock bands likely Buc Tuong, Ngu Cung, and Chillies, and more, along with foreign artists, namely Henry Lau, a member of the South Korean boy band, Super Junior; Psychic Fever from Japan, Nfamady from Wales, The Big Day from Scotland, Greta from Denmark, A Train2, and the rock bands of Can’t Be Blue and Simileland from South Korea.

By Tieu Tan - Translated by Kim Khanh