Over 250 local, foreign artists to perform in HCMC’s annual int’l music festival

HOZO Super Fest as part of the 4th “Ho Do" International Music Festival 2024 (HOZO 2024), will take place in Nguyen Hue walking street on December 13-15 with the participation of more than 250 well-known local and international artists.

Hundreds of thousands of music lovers attend the 2023 Ho Do International Music Festival. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, this year’s three-day event themed “One world, one beat” will see the presence of conductor Tran Nhat Minh, Associate Professor and Doctor, Meritorious Artist Luu Quang Minh, teacher of the Vietnam National Academy of Music (VNAM), pop star My Tam, famous rapper HieuThuHai, singer Hoang Dung along with foreign artists from South Korea, the US, Wales, Scotland, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, and more.

HCMC’s fourth “Ho Do" International Music Festival 2024 (HOZO 2024) has kicked off in October, featuring a series of events such as a singing contest called “HOZO Inspired Talents,” consisting of three performances that are scheduled to take place on October 25-26 and November 4, and “HOZO Super Fest.”

Additionally, a wide range of activities will be held during the festival in Nguyen Hue walking street and main streets in the heart of the city, such as a food fair, a painting contest, folk games, a dance competition, and more.

Pop star My Tam

“Ho Do” is expected to become an annual music festival imbued with Vietnamese cultural identities and a venue for domestic and foreign visitors, affirming its position on the map of international music festivals.

By Tieu Tan - Translated by Kim Khanh