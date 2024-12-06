Culture/art

Over 250 local, foreign artists to perform in HCMC’s annual int’l music festival

SGGP

HOZO Super Fest as part of the 4th “Ho Do" International Music Festival 2024 (HOZO 2024), will take place in Nguyen Hue walking street on December 13-15 with the participation of more than 250 well-known local and international artists.

hozo.jpg
Hundreds of thousands of music lovers attend the 2023 Ho Do International Music Festival. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, this year’s three-day event themed “One world, one beat” will see the presence of conductor Tran Nhat Minh, Associate Professor and Doctor, Meritorious Artist Luu Quang Minh, teacher of the Vietnam National Academy of Music (VNAM), pop star My Tam, famous rapper HieuThuHai, singer Hoang Dung along with foreign artists from South Korea, the US, Wales, Scotland, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, and more.

HCMC’s fourth “Ho Do" International Music Festival 2024 (HOZO 2024) has kicked off in October, featuring a series of events such as a singing contest called “HOZO Inspired Talents,” consisting of three performances that are scheduled to take place on October 25-26 and November 4, and “HOZO Super Fest.”

Additionally, a wide range of activities will be held during the festival in Nguyen Hue walking street and main streets in the heart of the city, such as a food fair, a painting contest, folk games, a dance competition, and more.

mytam.jpg
Pop star My Tam

“Ho Do” is expected to become an annual music festival imbued with Vietnamese cultural identities and a venue for domestic and foreign visitors, affirming its position on the map of international music festivals.

The music festival is invested in and organized by the municipal government with the goal of promoting Vietnamese music in the international music market as well as bringing the world’s music closer to Vietnamese audiences. The event is expected to affirm its position on the map of international music festivals and become a venue for domestic and foreign visitors.

Related News
By Tieu Tan - Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

HOZO Super Fest 4th “Ho Do" International Music Festival 2024 HOZO 2024

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn