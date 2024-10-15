HCMC’s HOZO 2024 to attract over 100 int’l artists

HCMC’s fourth “Ho Do" International Music Festival 2024 (HOZO 2024) is scheduled to take place in October with the participation of well-known local and international artists.

Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports, People's Artist Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy speaks at the press conference of HOZO 2024 held in HCMC on October 15. (Photo: SGGP)

This year’s event themed “One world, one beat” will include a singing contest called “HOZO Inspired Talents” consisting of three performances which are scheduled to take place on October 25 -26 and November 4; and “HOZO Super Fest” which will be organized on December 13-15 in the city center with the participation of popular local and more than 100 foreign artists from South Korea, the US, the country of Wales, Scottland, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan and more.

Notably, pop star My Tam will join the music show for the first time to treat music lovers with her best songs and special performances for this festival.

There will be workshops on international music and programs seeking talents expected to create playing fields for music lovers in the city in December.

Musician Huy Tuan, general director of "Ho Do” International Music Festival 2024 speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The organization board said that "Ho Do” International Music Festival 2024 will cooperate with the HCMC Association for the Protection of Nature and Environment (HANE) to launch the "One Million Green Trees for the Homeland Sea and Islands and a green Vietnam” campaign.

Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports, People's Artist Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy said that HOZO 2024 is not only a music festival but also an event to increase community awareness and promote inspiration for green lifestyle.

Hundreds of thousands of music lovers attend the 2023 Ho Do International Music Festival. (Photo: SGGP)

“Ho Do” is expected to become an annual music festival imbued with Vietnamese cultural identities and a venue for domestic and foreign visitors, affirming its position on the map of international music festivals.

"Ho Do” International Music Festival 2023 was honored with titles, including “Program of the Year” at the 15th Devotion Music Awards in 2020; the Most significant live music performance in 2022 by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism; Vietnam Public Relations And Communications Excellence Awards 2022.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh