HCMC’s agencies asked to drastically implement socioeconomic development targets

The 14th session of the 10th tenure People's Council of HCMC for the 2021-2026 term was organized in the city on March 14.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (3rd, R) and leaders of the city congratulate Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Council Huynh Thanh Nhan (4th, L), and member of the HCMC People's Committee Pham Khanh Phong Lan (4th, R). (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the meeting were Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Chairwoman of the People's Council of the City Nguyen Thi Le, Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai and Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc.

Speaking at the meeting, Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong said that the municipal People’s Committee submitted to the city People's Council three documents on the implementation of Resolution 98, including criteria, standards, structure, and norms for the number of officials, civil servants, and public employees in wards, communes, and towns in the city to ensure the human resources to operate the grassroots political apparatus. Currently, one official is serving 1,554 residents, three times higher than the national average ratio.

The municipal People's Committee also submitted 14 socio-economic proposals to the city People's Council, consisting of a supplementary project to invest in a surveillance camera system installation for monitoring and managing roads and increasing traffic control and safety; establishment, division, merger, and renaming of quarters and hamlets in the city.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

In her conclusion, Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le stated that the People's Council of the city passed 22 resolutions this session, including three resolutions specifying the implementation of Resolution 98, five resolutions on human resources, and 14 resolutions related to socio-economic tasks.

Additionally, she suggested the HCMC People's Committee direct agencies and units to drastically implement the tasks of implementing Resolution 98, economic and social development targets, and the city's theme for 2024; and accelerate the implementation of projects, especially key projects marking the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

At the meeting, Director of the Department of Home Affairs of HCMC Huynh Thanh Nhan, and Director of the HCMC Department of Food Safety Pham Khanh Phong Lan were appointed as Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Council, and member of the HCMC People's Committee, respectively.

