HCMC–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway gets new Ring Road 3 interchange

Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) this morning announced the operation of a new Ring Road 3 interchange on the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway, connecting at Km8.

The Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3 project's section through Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai Province, invested by the My Thuan Project Management Board, will open for temporary operation on August 19.

The VEC has confirmed that toll collection will begin at the Ring Road 3 toll station to serve vehicles entering the expressway.

The trumpet-shaped intersection design features the Ring Road 3 toll station with six toll lanes, comprising three lanes of entrance and three ones of exit. The toll station addition will not incur extra costs but provide vehicle owners with more convenient route options.

The toll scheme will be applied as follows as. Vehicles entering the expressway from An Phu and exiting at Long Phuoc with a total distance of seven kilometers will see the toll fee unchanged. Vehicles entering the expressway from An Phu and exiting at Ring Road 3 for a whole distance of four kilometers will be charged for four kilometers.

As for vehicles entering the expressway from Ring Road 3, the fee collection shall be under a dual toll collection model (both electronic and manual toll collection methods are available), with Long Phuoc Toll Station serving as the transfer point.

As for vehicles traveling from Dong Nai Province towards Long Phuoc toll station in Ho Chi Minh City, they will be charged based on the dual toll collection model.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong