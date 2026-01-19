HCMC youths participate in 2026 Spring Volunteer Campaign

As part of the 2026 Spring Volunteer Campaign, the event called peak activity day “Spring for Soldiers” was vibrantly held in Ho Chi Minh City on January 18.

Officers, soldiers, and members of the Youth Union solemnly take part in the national flag-raising ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The program drew the enthusiastic participation of a large number of Youth Union members, young volunteers, officers, and soldiers.

The Ho Chi Minh City Command Committee of the Spring Volunteer Campaign organized the “Spring for Soldiers” program across several units, including Gia Dinh Regiment, Regiment 251 under the Naval Region 2, the Thanh An Border Guard Post, and several other locations throughout the city.

At each venue, a well-structured series of activities was carried out, marked by meaningful and carefully coordinated programs.

Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Youth Union Ho Thi Anh Tuyet (6th, L) offers Tet gifts to soldiers. (Photo: SGGP)

Highlights of the program included a flag-raising ceremony; activities supporting the spiritual and material well-being of officers and soldiers; cultural, arts, and sports exchanges; the presentation of New Year greeting cards created by children and members of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization of the city; visits to learn about daily life and training conditions within military barracks; ceremonies welcoming new Youth Union members; and the presentation of Lunar New Year gifts to armed force personnel on duty across the city.

These activities helped boost morale and provide renewed motivation, enabling officers and soldiers to remain focused on their duties and successfully fulfill the responsibilities entrusted to them.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Youth Union Nguyen Dang Khoa offers Tet gifts to soldiers. (Photo: SGGP)

A dancing performance in the event (Photo: SGGP)

Children and members of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization of the city present Tet greeting cards to soldiers. (Photo; SGGP)

making Chung cake (Square glutinous rice cake)

On the same day, the Spring Volunteer Soldier contingent from the Youth Union of the State Management Faculty at the Ho Chi Minh City Cadre Academy enthusiastically joined activities, such as the experiential journey titled “A Day as a Soldier at Can Thanh Border Guard Post,” an incense-offering ceremony at the Sac Forest Heroic Martyrs' Temple and community-focused programs such as “Military–Civilian Solidarity” and “Spring Blossoms for Soldiers.”

Through cultural and arts exchanges, sports activities, team-based physical games, gift-giving, and opportunities to learn about the daily lives and duties of officers and soldiers, the program helped strengthen military–civilian bonds while nurturing ideals and a sense of responsibility among Youth Union members and young people.

Youth offers incense in remembrance of the heroic martyrs at Sac Forest Heroic Martyrs' Temple

By Cam Tuyet - Translated by Kim Khanh