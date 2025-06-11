HCMC youths join volunteer activities in Laos

A delegation of 103 volunteers in Ho Chi Minh City, including youth union members, students, young people, civil servants, doctors, and artists, traveled to Laos for volunteer activities on June 10-28.

Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Thi Bach Mai (4th, R) and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union cum Chairman of the Vietnam Youth Federation in the city, Ngo Minh Hai (5th, L) offer flowers to volunteers. (Photo: SGGP)

This year’s summer volunteer campaign in Laos continues to provide training in agriculture, livestock farming, and educational methodology. Notably, the program focuses on developing local tourism and organizing workshops to equip participants with knowledge and practical skills related to artificial intelligence tools for use in daily work in Champasak Province.

The campaign also further implements the cooperation agreements previously signed between the Standing Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union and the Youth Unions of Champasak and Attapeu provinces. The initiative aims to strengthen the effectiveness of international volunteer collaboration and contribute to the enduring friendship and partnership between Vietnam and Laos.

As of now, the summer volunteer campaign has mobilized nearly VND4 billion (US$154,000). Key activities include incense offerings to pay tribute to veteran leaders, national martyrs, and heroes; organizing recreational and educational events for local youth; painting classrooms; and providing Vietnamese language classes and training sessions.

Young volunteers have also offered free health check-ups and medicine to over 5,000 residents, donated five Vietnam–Laos Friendship Houses, more than 800 gifts, and thousands of school supplies, such as notebooks and solar-powered lamps.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union cum Chairman of the Vietnam Youth Federation in the city, Ngo Minh Hai, speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union cum Chairman of the Vietnam Youth Federation in the city, Ngo Minh Hai, encouraged the young volunteers to take care of their health and remain committed to fulfilling their duties with excellence.

He emphasized the importance of spreading the image of a friendly, passionate, and resilient Vietnamese youth to international friends. The campaign is not only a service effort but also a meaningful contribution to strengthening the special bond of friendship and solidarity between Vietnamese and Laotian youth, he stressed.

By Cam Tuyet—Translated by Kim Khanh