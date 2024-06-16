Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC youths join volunteer activities in Laos, Phu Quy Island

SGGP

A delegation of 120 volunteers in HCMC, including youth union members, students, young people, civil servants, doctors, and artists traveled to Laos for volunteer activities on June 15.

15-06-2024-168-thanh-nien-tphcm-tham-gia-cac-hoat-dong-tinh-nguyen-he-tai-nuoc-ban-lao-va-huyen-dao-phu-quy-138638fb-details-921.jpg.webp
At the launching ceremony held in HCMC on June 15 (Photo: SGGP)

During the 16-day program, the volunteers will present medical supplies and equipment and provide free health check-ups and medicines for residents in Attapeu and Champasak provinces.

They will also offer water purification machines, Vietnamese-Lao youth friendship houses, reading rooms, indoor playgrounds, and computers; organize vocational training courses for career orientation; and provide support for education development.

Additionally, they will organize cultural exchanges marking 20 years of summer volunteer activities in Laos.

On this occasion, 48 members of the HCMC Youth Union also began their volunteer trip to Phu Quy District Island in Binh Thuan Province. The program will run until June 28.

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

HCMC youth volunteer activities Laos Phu Quy island

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn