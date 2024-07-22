HCMC youth take action for greener future

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of HCMC yesterday held the 154th Green Sunday and the Action Day “Volunteers Building New Rural Areas” in the city.

Members of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of HCMC and the municipal leaders are taking part in clearing Tham Luong Channel in District 12



Thousands of the Youth Union’s members and local residents, especially young people, enthusiastically took part in these meaningful activities, joined by members of the city's armed forces, stationed troops, and young artists.

Most of them actively cleared garbage and water hyacinth on 200 meters of Ghe May Stream from the Vam Thuat river to Vuon Lai Street and 600 meters of Gia Stream from Vuon Lai Street to Vo Dong Nhi Channel, both of which belong to Tham Luong Channel in District 12.

The Youth Union’s members and young people in the city are joining in the 154th Green Sunday



In other districts, young volunteers promoted environmentally friendly products, organized waste-for-gifts exchanges, conducted interactive games on green living, eliminated pollution hotspots, removed illegal advertisements, and distributed trees to residents.

On July 21, the suburban districts of Can Gio, Nha Be, Binh Chanh, Cu Chi, and Hoc Mon welcomed several activities of the city’s youth within the framework of the 2024 Green Summer campaign, themed “ Voluntary Soldiers Join Hand to Establish New Rural Areas”.

Clearing Tham Luong Channel from garbage



In addition, all sub-units of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of HCMC simultaneously organized similar events to the above campaign.

Volunteers excitingly introduced clean and hi-tech agricultural products; supported the local to build or repair existing their cultural space, charity center, as well as houses for poor but academically excellent children; upgraded toilets in schools and community centers; renovated playgrounds; and installed lighting systems along rural streets.

In addition to these activities, volunteers also contributed to the "Saigon River – River of My City" project, demonstrating their commitment to environmental protection and river restoration

By Hong Hai – Translated by Thanh Tam