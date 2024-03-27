HCMC willing to support Italian businesses

On March 27, Mr. Nguyen Van Dung, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, received Ms. Regina Corradini D'Arienzo, CEO of SIMEST, under the CDP Group.

Mr. Nguyen Van Dung, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, hosts Ms. Regina Corradini D'Arienzo, CEO of SIMEST.

Welcoming Ms. Regina Corradini D'Arienzo's visit and work in Vietnam, HCMC Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung highly praised the cooperative activities between Italian enterprises and HCMC.

The Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee revealed that Italy has 70 projects in the city, with a total investment of over US$104 million, ranking 26th out of 122 countries and territories investing in HCMC. The city currently hosts Italian business representative offices engaged in sectors including insurance, banking, coffee, and furniture manufacturing.

Currently, HCMC has been deploying specific mechanisms and policies related to investment, urban management, resources, environment, science, technology, and priority sectors to attract strategic investors. By 2030, the city aims to evolve into a modern service and industrial hub and the economic and financial center of Vietnam and the Southeast Asia region.

HCMC warmly welcomes and is willing to support SIMEST's plans and initiatives, thereby strengthening connections between businesses of both nations, fostering trade and investment cooperation, and further deepening the Vietnam-Italy Strategic Partnership.

Ms. Regina Corradini D’Arienzo stated that opening a representative office in HCMC in the near future would provide opportunities for SIMEST to invest in the city. She also expressed her desire for continued support from the city Government for Italian businesses and pledged to foster cooperation in areas where both sides have potential.

By Phuong Nam – Translated by Thuy Doan