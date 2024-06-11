HCMC War Veterans' Association receives Lao veterans

A war veteran delegation from Vientiane, Laos led by Major General Phanom Linthoong, President of the Vientiane Veterans’ Association on June 11 visited the Ho Chi Minh City War Veterans' Association.

Major General Nguyen Minh Hoang, President of the Ho Chi Minh City War Veterans' Association (R) receives Major General Phanom Linthoong, President of the Vientiane Veterans’ Association.

Major General Nguyen Minh Hoang, President of the Ho Chi Minh City War Veterans' Association presided over the reception.

Speaking at the reception, Major General Nguyen Minh Hoang, President of the Ho Chi Minh City Veterans’ Association shared recent achievements in the socio-economic development of Ho Chi Minh City; information about the role, responsibilities and various outstanding activities and tasks of the Ho Chi Minh City War Veterans’ Association such as participating in building, protecting the Party, authorities and people; monitoring, social feedback; educating revolutionary traditions for the young generation; sustainable poverty reduction and so on.

Ho Chi Minh City War Veterans' Association receives a war veteran delegation from Vientiane, Laos led by Major General Phanom Linthoong.

On the side of Major General Phanom Linthoong, he emphasized that the Party, Government and Lao War Veterans’ Association have always remembered the officers and volunteer soldiers of Vietnam who stood side by side with the Lao army and people, sacrificed their lives to resist foreign invaders and regain independence and freedom for the Lao people.

Vietnam and Laos are not only comrades but also brothers, added he.

Vientiane War Veterans’ Association will mobilize its members to continue preserving and nurturing the special solidarity and friendship between Vietnam and Laos, learning from the valuable and practical experiences of the Ho Chi Minh City Veterans' Association, assisting each other in poverty reduction and so on.

By Thu Hoai, Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong