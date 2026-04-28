Con Dao National Park releases over 5,600 hatchling turtles into sea

In the first quarter of 2026, Con Dao National Park has recorded encouraging results in marine conservation, highlighted by the release of more than 5,600 baby sea turtles back into their natural habitat.

On April 28, the Management Board of Con Dao National Park reported that marine resource protection and development efforts are being implemented in a comprehensive and synchronized manner, encompassing coral reef and seagrass monitoring, mangrove restoration, and aquatic resource regeneration.

Visitors enjoy the experience of releasing baby sea turtles into the ocean.

Sea turtle conservation continues to stand out as a key success. From December 10, 2025, to March 9, 2026, conservation teams safely rescued and relocated 64 nests containing 5,687 eggs to incubation sites. A total of 108 nests successfully hatched, with more than 5,600 hatchlings released into the sea. Additionally, 13 mother turtles were tagged for tracking to support research and conservation efforts.

The sea turtle nesting beach restoration initiative in the Dat Doc area has been carried out effectively, involving the relocation and successful incubation of numerous nests, followed by the controlled release of hatchlings. Continuous efforts, including beach sanitation, sand supplementation, and enhancements to incubation infrastructure, are contributing to higher hatching success rates.

The sea turtle release activity attracts large numbers of residents and visitors.

At the same time, plans to collect and treat marine plastic waste across eco-tourism routes and sites in 2026 are being actively carried out. These efforts aim to reduce pollution and protect marine habitats, including those of sea turtles.

In the coming period, the park’s management board will continue to strengthen marine ecosystem monitoring, restore coral reefs and seagrass beds, enhance sea turtle rescue efforts, and expand cooperation programs with domestic and international organizations, including the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

These initiatives aim to ensure the sustainable conservation of Con Dao’s marine ecosystems, preserving one of Vietnam’s most valuable marine biodiversity hotspots.

By Thanh Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong