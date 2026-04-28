Hanoi opens ‘green lane’ to fast-track foreign worker permits

Six streamlined procedures will speed up work permit issuance for experts and skilled workers on the key projects in Hanoi.

The Hanoi City Public Administrative Service Center has introduced six new internal and electronic procedures to accelerate work permit processing for foreign experts and highly skilled workers. The initiative, known as the “green lane” mechanism, covers the issuance, renewal, and reissuance of work permits, as well as certificates confirming exemptions.

The fast-track system applies to specialists engaged in 10 priority projects across the capital, including the renovation of Hoan Kiem Lake and Dong Kinh – Nghia Thuc Square, construction of Tu Lien, Tran Hung Dao, and Ngoc Hoi bridges, upgrades to roads around Tay (West) Lake, beautification of the To Lich River, and Metro Line 5 (Van Cao – Hoa Lac).

Officials say the streamlined process will cut red tape, attract top talent, and ensure timely progress on Hanoi’s most strategic infrastructure and urban development projects.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Anh Quan