General Nguyen Trong Nghia presents gifts to policy beneficiaries in Gia Lai

During a working visit to Gia Lai Province, General Nguyen Trong Nghia presented meaningful gifts to policy beneficiary families, Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and workers, marking the 51st anniversary of National Reunification.

On the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2026), General Nguyen Trong Nghia, Politburo member and Director of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army, this morning visited and encouraged policy beneficiary families and workers in Gia Lai Province, presenting them with hundreds of gifts.

General Nguyen Trong Nghia visits and presents gifts to a Vietnamese Heroic Mother at the ceremony.

At the event, leaders of the Gia Lai Provincial Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee reported that the province is fully implementing preferential policies for more than 42,000 fallen soldiers, over 5,500 Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and tens of thousands of people with meritorious service to the revolution. In recent years, Gia Lai has consistently paid attention to convalescent care, health rehabilitation, and support for disadvantaged policy beneficiary families and wounded soldiers, while mobilizing additional social resources to better care for these groups.

Chairman of the Gia Lai Provincial People’s Committee Pham Anh Tuan delivers remarks of appreciation at the gift-offering ceremony.

General Nguyen Trong Nghia presents gifts to policy beneficiary families in Gia Lai Province.

In his remarks, General Nguyen Trong Nghia praised the province’s potential, strengths and aspirations for development. He emphasized that Gia Lai, a land that endured immense hardship and sacrifice during wartime, stands as a symbol of revolutionary heroism. Many localities recorded significant numbers of fallen soldiers, reflecting a proud revolutionary tradition.

General Nguyen Trong Nghia delivers remarks at the gift- offering ceremony.

The General called on Gia Lai authorities to further improve the implementation of policies and solutions, mobilize social resources, and continue prioritizing support for policy beneficiary families, Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, the poor and workers.

General Nguyen Trong Nghia presents gifts to policy beneficiary families and workers in Gia Lai.

General Nguyen Trong Nghia presents hundreds of gifts to policy beneficiary families and workers in Gia Lai Province.

On this occasion, General Nguyen Trong Nghia and other leaders presented 300 gift packages from Party and State leaders, the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defense to policy beneficiaries, people with meritorious service and disadvantaged workers. He also visited and presented gifts to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers in the province.

Leader of the Gia Lai Provincial Party Committee present gifts to policy beneficiary families.

By Ngoc Oai- Translated by Huyen Huong