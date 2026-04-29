Whale and dolphin sightings signal marine recovery in South Central waters

Recent nearshore appearances of whales and dolphins off Lam Dong and Khanh Hoa have captivated residents and tourists, with experts calling the phenomenon a positive sign of cleaner seas and abundant fish stocks.

In a short span of time, coastal waters in the South Central region, particularly off Lam Dong and Khanh Hoa, have repeatedly recorded sightings of whales and dolphins near shore. The phenomenon has drawn strong interest from residents and tourists, with experts describing it as a positive signal of marine environmental recovery and improving fish stocks.

Whales hunt in the waters off Tuy Phong, Lam Dong Province, on April 24, 2026. (Photo: N.M)

Over the past month, the waters off Lam Dong Province have seen a series of rare whale sightings in coastal areas such as Phu Quy, Mui Ne and Tuy Phong. In early April 2026, near Hon Tranh in Phu Quy Special Zone, residents and visitors observed pods ranging from dozens to nearly 100 whales swimming at the surface. Many surfaced repeatedly and moved close to boats and tourist canoes, creating a striking and unusual scene at sea. Images of the sightings quickly spread on social media, attracting widespread attention.

On April 18 and 19, a whale measuring about five meters in length was spotted multiple times surfacing to feed in Mui Ne waters, close enough to shore for tourists to observe and record. By April 23, additional whale appearances were reported off Co Thach in Tuy Phong and around Hon Lao near Mui Ne.

Similar activity has also been recorded in Khanh Hoa waters. In Nha Trang Bay and Cam Ranh Bay, pods of dolphins have been frequently observed swimming close to shore. Notably, in late July and early August 2025, whales were seen feeding near Hon Mun Island, drawing tourists and divers who chartered boats to watch and photograph them. Earlier, in May 2025, a pod of nearly 100 dolphins was recorded in Nha Trang Bay, creating an impressive display near the coastline.

Nguyen Tac An, former Director of the Institute of Oceanography, said the appearance of dolphins in Khanh Hoa and Lam Dong waters is a normal phenomenon, possibly linked to weather changes or the animals’ movement in search of food.

Nguyen Van Chien, Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture and Environment of Lam Dong Province, noted that the increasing frequency of whale and dolphin sightings, particularly large groups, likely reflects the movement of smaller fish schools closer to shore, attracting predators. This, he added, indicates cleaner marine conditions and abundant aquatic resources.

Sharing a similar view, Dam Hai Van, Director of the Nha Trang Bay Management Board under the Khanh Hoa Department of Agriculture and Environment, said the nearshore presence of whales and dolphins signals a positive recovery of the marine ecosystem, with plentiful food sources and reduced environmental stress. However, he warned that vessels approaching too closely, generating noise, or pursuing the animals could negatively affect their health and natural behavior.

To protect these rare marine species, authorities in Khanh Hoa and Lam Dong have urged individuals and organizations operating at sea to avoid crowding around whales and dolphins, reduce vessel speed, limit noise, and switch off engines when observing. A minimum distance of 100 meters should be maintained, and vessels must not chase, block, or separate mothers from calves. The use of low-flying drones that generate noise is also discouraged. Any sightings of whales or other rare marine animals should be promptly reported to authorities for coordinated protection efforts.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan