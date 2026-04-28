Expressway through Quang Ngai, Gia Lai scheduled for opening next days

After months of missed deadlines, approximately 178 kilometers of expressway traversing Quang Ngai and Gia Lai provinces have now been officially scheduled for opening ahead of the upcoming holidays.

The portal of the 3.2-kilometer Binh De mountain tunnel, part of the Quang Ngai – Hoai Nhon expressway component project, has been completed and is ready for official opening to traffic. (Photo: SGGP)

On April 27, Mr. Cao Viet Hung, Deputy Director of Project Management Unit 2 under the Ministry of Construction, said the unit had submitted a report to the Ministry of Construction, as well as the People’s Committees of Gia Lai and Quang Ngai provinces and relevant agencies, regarding the plan to open to traffic and put into operation the Quang Ngai – Hoai Nhon component project (Km1050 – Km1138) of the eastern North–South Expressway for the 2021–2025 period.

The section is scheduled to be opened to traffic at 11:30 a.m. on April 29. The operational stretch spans 88 kilometers, with its starting point connecting to the Da Nang–Quang Ngai Expressway at Km127+720 and its endpoint linking to the Hoai Nhon–Quy Nhon Expressway at Km1138.

Upon being put into operation, this expressway section will not immediately implement toll collection. A toll station located at Km 1050+600 will function as a temporary facility to support the closed tolling system for the Da Nang–Quang Ngai Expressway.

During the operational phase, contractors will keep working on several remaining parts, including three tunnel tubes on the east side (left alignment); the Duc Pho interchange; rest-stop facilities funded by Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex); as well as intelligent transport systems (ITS), vehicle weight control systems, electronic toll collection, extra service roads for local access, and ongoing warranty works.

On April 27, Mr. Nguyen Van Long, Director of Project Management Unit 85 under the Ministry of Construction, signed a notice of the plan to open to traffic and officially put into operation the Hoai Nhon – Quy Nhon expressway component project, along with an initial section of the Quy Nhon – Chi Thanh project, with a combined length of more than 90 kilometers, at 11:30 a.m. on April 29.

These expressway sections have been fully completed and accepted, with the State Inspection Council approving the acceptance results and agreeing to put the projects into operation. Asset handover procedures have also been completed to facilitate management and utilization.

After multiple delays over recent months, the 178-kilometer expressway traversing Gia Lai and Quang Ngai provinces is now set to be officially opened to traffic and operation on April 29, ahead of the upcoming holidays including the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30) and May Day (May 1).

The contractor is continuing to complete Phase 2 of the Binh De mountain expressway tunnel. (Photo: SGGP)

The expressway section through Gia Lai Province has completed its infrastructure works after multiple delays in its official opening schedule. (Photo: SGGP)

Traffic safety infrastructure and systems for the Hoai Nhon – Quy Nhon expressway project have been completed and are ready for official opening to traffic. (Photo: SGGP)

A 20-kilometer section of the Quy Nhon – Chi Thanh expressway project is scheduled to be officially opened to traffic on April 29. (Photo: SGGP)

Hoai Nhon – Quy Nhon Expressway rescheduled for opening ahead of April 30 holiday after repeated delays. (Photo: SGGP)

By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Kim Khanh