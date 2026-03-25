HCMC, Viettel enter into comprehensive strategic partnership for 2026-2035

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and Viettel Group on March 24 signed a long-term cooperation agreement for the 2026–2035 period.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc, and Chairman and General Director of Viettel Group, Lieutenant General Tao Duc Thang exchange the signed agreement documents. (Photo: SGGP)

The agreement aims to advance Ho Chi Minh City’s strategic vision to become a regional-scale international financial hub, a leading smart city in Southeast Asia, a modern logistics center, and a national hub for science, technology, and innovation.

Attending the signing ceremony were Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang; Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong; Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc; Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh; Vice Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc; and Vice Secretaries of the Municipal Party Committee Dang Minh Thong and Van Thi Bach Tuyet.

Under the signed agreement, Viettel will serve as a strategic partner of Ho Chi Minh City across four key pillars: digital infrastructure and digital transformation, smart city development, logistics and technology platforms supporting the international financial center, and the advancement of science and technology, as well as innovation.

The two sides will closely coordinate in researching, proposing, and implementing modern, secure, and highly reliable technological solutions in full compliance with applicable laws and regulations, while ensuring alignment with the city’s specific characteristics and development requirements.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang exchanges views with leaders of Viettel Group at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Member of the Party Central Committee and Chairman and General Director of Viettel Group, Lieutenant General Tao Duc Thang, said that this is not merely a cooperation commitment but also a concrete step in implementing the spirit of Resolution No. 57 of the Politburo on breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation, and national digital transformation. Ho Chi Minh City serves as the country’s economic locomotive, with exceptionally high demands for digital infrastructure and an innovation ecosystem. Viettel aspires to become a long-term strategic partner of the city in strategic consultancy, infrastructure investment, and the development of high-quality technology human resources.

He also underscored three key principles to ensure that the cooperation agreement between Ho Chi Minh City and Viettel is implemented substantively and effectively.

First, areas of cooperation must closely align with Ho Chi Minh City’s overall development strategy, effectively address practical challenges, be measurable through concrete outcomes, and be geared toward a long-term strategic partnership for mutual development.

Second, all implementation activities must strictly comply with applicable laws and regulations, ensuring the highest level of effectiveness.

Third, Viettel will mobilize its best resources—from strategic experts, technology, infrastructure, and financial capacity to on-site implementation—working alongside Ho Chi Minh City with the highest sense of responsibility.

Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City and executives of Viettel Group at Viettel Group’s headquarters (Photo: SGGP)

In 2025, Viettel invested approximately VND10 trillion (US$379.7 million) in digital infrastructure in Ho Chi Minh City. A notable highlight is the groundbreaking of a data center in Tan Phu Trung in the former district of Cu Chi, with a power capacity of up to 140 MW—one of the largest data centers in Southeast Asia.

Before this, Viettel had coordinated with the Ho Chi Minh City Computer Association and relevant departments and agencies to implement a program providing free digital transformation support for thousands of enterprises and business households. The initiative delivered solutions such as digital office platforms, digital signatures, e-invoices, and management systems. At the same time, Viettel contributed to the development of the city’s data strategy for the 2025–2030 period, completed approximately 7.8 million electronic health records for the healthcare sector, digitized civil status data, and participated in deploying camera systems and digital healthcare platforms.

At present, Viettel’s 4G network covers more than 99.39 percent of Ho Chi Minh City’s area, with approximately 9,300 base stations in operation. Regarding 5G, the city represents Viettel’s largest investment market; under its 2026 plan, the Group will continue to invest an additional VND4 trillion (US$152 million) to expand 5G coverage to nearly 100 percent of the population.

In the coming period, Viettel will continue to accompany and provide free digital transformation support to thousands of enterprises across Ho Chi Minh City.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh