HCMC Vice Chairman calls on Hyogo Prefecture investors' investment

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung called on investors in Hyogo Prefecture to pour more money into investment projects in the city.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung and Gov. Motohiko Saito of Japan's Hyogo Prefecture visit booths at the forum

The Vice Chairman made the appeal at the Economic Cooperation Forum of Ho Chi Minh City and Hyogo Prefecture 2023 with the theme ‘Green Economy - Opportunity and Cooperation’ organized by the Investment and Trade Promotion Center of Ho Chi Minh City (ITPC) and the Hyogo Prefecture Government.

Speaking at the forum, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung said Japan is the third largest investor among 120 countries and territories investing in the southern largest city, with 1,657 projects, a total capital of US$5.7 billion, accounting for 10 percent of total foreign investment capital in the city.

HCMC is presently leading in green transformation; plus, the National Assembly’s Resolution 98 is paving the way; therefore, city leaders have been calling on Japanese businesses and investors to pour more money into investment projects in the city for sustainable development goals, said Mr. Dung.

At the forum, representatives of Hyogo province's government and businesses told city leaders about the Japanese economic situation, sharing about the province's industrial policy in green economic development, and businesses' efforts in making their companies grow.

On the Ho Chi Minh City side, the Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies (HIDS) presented the strategy for building and developing a green economy in the southern metropolis, calling for investment in a number of projects. Many businesses have exchanged information about them and connected with each other at the forum.

In October 2007, Ho Chi Minh City and Hyogo province signed a Treaty of Friendship. The relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and Hyogo Prefecture is one of the oldest and closest relationships in international cooperation at the local level. Many regular delegation exchanges and 5 economic cooperation forums between Ho Chi Minh City and Hyogo Prefecture were alternately held in the two localities.

By Mai Hoa - Translated By Anh Quan