Traffic monitoring system on HCMC’s Ring Road 3 to be synchronized

HCMC has proposed the Ministry of Construction direct its specialized agencies to review and provide opinions on the comprehensive design documents for the traffic monitoring and management system of the Ring Road No. 3 construction project.

Traffic monitoring system on HCMC’s Ring Road 3 is required to be synchronized. (Photo: SGGP)

To ensure synchronized development of infrastructure along the route, the municipal government has instructed relevant departments and agencies to coordinate with counterparts in Dong Nai and Long An (now merged with Tay Ninh) provinces to review and finalize the overall design plan for the traffic monitoring and management system (the Intelligent Transportation System) of the Ring Road No. 3 construction project.

Currently, Component Project IA, covering the Tan Van–Nhon Trach section and managed by the My Thuan Project Management Board under the Ministry of Construction, is under construction.

Meanwhile, the technical design for the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) of other component projects overseen by the authorities of Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai, and Tay Ninh provinces has been approved by the specialized construction agencies under the Ministry of Construction. However, implementation has not yet begun.

The 15.3 km section of the existing My Phuoc-Tan Van road that overlaps with Ho Chi Minh City's Ring Road 3 is currently in operation as a 6-lane urban road has not been upgraded to meet the design standards of the new expressway project.

As a result, the development of a traffic monitoring and management system for this stretch must be synchronized and standardized in terms of solutions and technologies. This coordination is essential to ensure seamless integration with the expressway projects currently under construction.

The Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) for Ho Chi Minh City’s Ring Road No. 3 includes a comprehensive suite of technologies, including Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) surveillance cameras, Vehicle Detection Systems (VDS), Variable Message Signs (VMS) and Lane Control Signals (LCS), Digital Transmission Systems (DTS), Emergency calls/SOS calls, Power supply system, Traffic Management Center (TMC), Electronic Toll Collection (ETC), and Vehicle Weight Control System.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh