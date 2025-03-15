Binh Duong to have metro line connecting with HCMC

Metro Line No.1 is of particular significance as demand for travel between Binh Duong and HCMC is increasing rapidly, particularly as Binh Duong is one of the largest industrial hubs in Vietnam.

A train on HCMC’s Metro Line No.1 (Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien) is operating. (Photo: VNA)

Metro Line No.1 linking Binh Duong New City and Suoi Tien Theme Park in neighboring Ho Chi Minh City will be built, expected to bolster the socio-economic development of Binh Duong province.

The project, one of the key transport projects in Binh Duong, will have a total length of 32.43km, comprising 29.01km of the main line and 3.42km of depot connection.

According to the provincial People’s Committee, the line is set to start at Station S1 in the heart of Binh Duong New City, in Hoa Phu ward of Thu Dau Mot City, and end at the Suoi Tien bus station, which is part of HCMC’s Metro Line No.1. It will traverse four cities in Binh Duong – Thu Dau Mot, Tan Uyen, Thuan An, and Di An, with 19 stations and one depot located in Phu Chanh ward of Tan Uyen city.

The line will mainly feature double tracks with a standard gauge of 1.435 meters and a maximum speed of 120km per hour. Total investment for the project is estimated at VND64.37 trillion (US$2.52 billion).

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2027 and complete in 2031, making it the first metro line in Binh Duong.

The development of Metro Line No.1 is of particular significance for local transport infrastructure. Currently, demand for travel between Binh Duong and HCMC is increasing rapidly, particularly as Binh Duong is one of the largest industrial hubs in Vietnam, attracting millions of workers and experts.

The line is hoped to be a safe and eco-friendly transport system, helping spur urban development along its route, and create new urban areas, commercial centers, and service hubs while boosting the local economy and improving residents' life quality.

Upon completion, it will help transform Binh Duong into a smart, modern city living up to its status as a key industrial and economic hub in the southern region.

Vietnamplus