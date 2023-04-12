HCMC, US promote cooperation in various fields

Ho Chi Minh City is always prepared to receive high-level delegations and businesses from the United States to explore investment collaboration opportunities in the city.

On April 11, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo Member and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, met with Mr. Marc E. Knapper, the US Ambassador to Vietnam, during his visit and working trip to HCMC.

During their meeting, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen emphasized the significance of 2023 as a crucial milestone in the relationship between Vietnam and the US. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the upgrading of the bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Partnership, as well as 30 years of the Fulbright program, 25 years of the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) in HIV/AIDS prevention, and 20 years since the establishment of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Vietnam.

The Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee reviewed recent significant events in the relationship between Vietnam and the US, including the phone conversation between General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Joe Biden.

He stated that despite the changes happening in the world, the bilateral relationship between the two countries has continued to make remarkable progress. This is a clear demonstration of the success of the policy of "putting aside the past, overcoming differences, promoting similarities, and looking forward to the future" based on an equal, sincere, and mutually beneficial relationship.

In his remarks, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen shared some updates on the economic situation in HCMC, highlighting its skilled workforce and growing middle class as reasons why it is a promising market for US businesses. He expressed the city's readiness to host high-level delegations and facilitate investment cooperation with US companies.

Furthermore, he stressed the city's interest in deepening cooperation with the US in two key areas: education and climate change response. The city is planning to host the 4th Economic Forum in September, which will focus on "Green Growth: Journey towards Zero Emissions." Mr. Nguyen Van Nen expressed his hope that the US Ambassador to Vietnam, as well as US agencies and businesses, would participate in this event.

Ambassador Marc E. Knapper expressed his satisfaction with the positive development of the US-Vietnam relationship in recent times. He believes that the phone call between US President Joe Biden and General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has set specific goals for the development of relations between the two countries. He emphasized the need for both sides to understand and respect each other's policies and affirmed that the US always wants Vietnam to develop prosperously and independently.

Mr. Marc E. Knapper highlighted the significance of the US congressional delegation's visit to Vietnam from April 7 to 11. According to him, this visit is crucial as it provided an opportunity for the delegation to observe the positive outcomes of the collaborative efforts between the US and Vietnam in various areas.

With 2023 marking the 10th anniversary of the upgraded relations between the two countries to a Comprehensive Partnership, Mr. Marc E. Knapper mentioned the US's intention to further enhance its ties with Vietnam to a Strategic Partnership. Moreover, the US Ambassador to Vietnam expressed hope for welcoming General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on an official visit to the US in the near future.

In regards to cooperation with HCMC, Ambassador Marc E. Knapper concurred with the Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee's opinion that both sides must reinforce collaboration and investment in areas such as green energy transformation, climate change, and the digital economy.

The Ambassador also expressed his desire for the city's leaders to maintain their support and assistance in removing any hindrances for US companies wishing to invest in HCMC, thereby contributing to local development.