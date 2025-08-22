HCMC urges infrastructure maintenance for holiday traffic and aesthetics

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction urged local authorities and infrastructure management units to ensure traffic flow and urban aesthetics are maintained during the upcoming September 2 holiday.

Responsible agencies pay visits to traffic infrastructure construction projects, road surface repair and traffic signal systems to ensure safety during the September 2 holiday.

The directive was sent to people's committees of wards and communes, special zones, BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) project investors, and management units for traffic, electricity, and water infrastructure across the city.

Accordingly, people's committees of wards, communes, and BOT investors are required to promptly inspect and repair damaged road surfaces and traffic signal systems; enhance street cleaning, especially in areas around hospitals, schools, and industrial zones.

At toll stations, operators must deploy teams to handle electronic throttle control (ETC) system failures and promptly open lanes when congestion occurs.

For roads under construction, the Department of Construction has ordered contracts to install warning systems, provide night-time lighting, and assign traffic control personnel around the clock, while ensuring thorough cleaning inside and outside barricaded areas. Sites where projects have been completed but not yet handed over must also be repaired and cleared of debris without delay.

The Department of Construction’s Specialized Inspection Division will step up inspections and strictly handle violations related to illegal waste discharge and improper storage of construction materials. Investors have also been ordered to keep sites tidy, strengthen barricades, and ensure absolute safety for both people and vehicles.

In particular, the Road Infrastructure Management Center and its affiliated units are required to intensify maintenance efforts, including repainting medians, traffic islands, signals, and signage, while addressing accident-prone and congested areas—especially at the city’s gateways, expressways, National Highways 1 and 13, the My Phuoc–Tan Van route, and around Tan Son Nhat Airport, as well as the Eastern and Western bus terminals.

At the same time, traffic management centers have been tasked with monitoring signal systems and surveillance cameras, promptly updating information on electronic boards and the city's traffic portal, and receiving public feedback around the clock via the 1022 hotline and 0388.247.247.

At the Saigon River Tunnel, responsible forces will be on duty around the clock to ensure equipment safety and fire prevention, while coordinating with police to maintain security and order inside and around the tunnel area.

In addition, the Inland Waterways Port Authority has been assigned to work with relevant units to implement safety measures at Truong Tho Port, particularly during the holiday peak.

With these coordinated measures, the Department of Construction and relevant agencies expect to secure smooth and safe traffic flow while maintaining urban sanitation and aesthetics for residents and visitors during the upcoming holiday.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan