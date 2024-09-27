HCMC, Turin to promote practical cooperation

HCMC wants to further strengthen connections with Turin city of Italy, effectively implement cooperation activities, and deepen their cooperative ties, thus contributing to the enhancement and development of Vietnam - Italy relations.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) receives Mayor of Turin Stefano Lo Russo on September 26. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said on September 26 at a receiving ceremony for Mayor of Turin Stefano Lo Russo who is on a working visit to the city.

The city leader thanked the Italian guest for attending the 2nd HCMC Friendship Dialogue and the HCMC Economic Forum in 2024. The two events showed HCMC's desire to increase dialogue with international localities to learn and gain experiences for development and seek practical cooperation opportunities with the localities in industrial transformation.

The official hoped HCMC and Turin would strengthen cooperation in urban management and development, carbon neutrality, and preservation of cultural architectural works.

He also expected the two cities will further promote cultural exchanges, tourism development, people-to-people exchanges and enhance cooperation between research institutes and universities.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) offers a gift to Mayor of Turin Stefano Lo Russo on September 26. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attend the receiving ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

For his part, Russo congratulated HCMC on successfully organizing the friendship dialogue and the economic forum.

He affirmed that Turin wishes to further promote the cooperative relationship between the two cities in a close and practical manner, especially in areas of mutual interest and potential for cooperation.

The mayor said that Turin is ready to share its urban management experiences with HCMC and promote cooperation between businesses of the two cities in the fields of infrastructure development and urban transport.

He noted that Turin is a leading pioneer in implementing carbon-neutral policies and is ready to connect HCMC with policy consultants and provide it with technical support.

Russo added that Turin's businesses and economic groups will soon visit HCMC to learn about its economic potential, and seek cooperation opportunities, especially in potential fields such as education, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchange.

Vietnamplus