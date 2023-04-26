HCMC Tourism Department stops receiving registration for City Hall tour

The HCMC Department of Tourism has temporarily stopped receiving registration for a sightseeing tour of the HCMC People's Committee headquarters building since April 26.

As planned, 48 groups of around 1,500 tourists, each group having 30 people, will participate in the trip visiting the historical building on April 29-30. The 60-minute visit starts from 8 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm.

As of 1 pm on April 25, the organization board received 540 individuals and 900 group visitors making online registration for the trip.

According to the Director of HCMC Department of Tourism Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, the temporary suspension of registration aims at helping the preparation for the tour be more considerate.

The visit to the HCMC People's Committee headquarters building will be free of charge. Visitors are required to comply with Covid-19 preventive and control measures, and travel regulations and carry identity documents, cell phones, and water.

It is the first time that the 114-year-old- building opens for the public on the occasion of the death anniversary of Hung Kings, and the 48th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30).

The tour is expected to be a new tourist product providing an impression to visitors on the upcoming national holidays.