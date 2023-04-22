HCMC People's Committee headquarters open to tourists on Reunification Day

Vietnamese and foreign tourists will have a chance to visit the headquarters building of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City - the national architectural and artistic monument on the upcoming national holidays.

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has just planned a program that people can visit the municipal People's Committee headquarter building - the city's most well-known architectural marvels - on two days April 29 and 30.

The activity aims to introduce the city's history of formation and development, contributing to building the image of a friendly and open city government. This is also a unique and characteristic tourism product, associated with historical culture, contributing to the attraction of domestic and foreign tourists.

Domestic and international tourists in groups having pre-registered with the Department of Tourism of Ho Chi Minh City, members of the association of veterans, children, outstanding youth union members, and reporters of news agencies with invitations are eligible for the sightseeing trip in the headquarters building at 86 Le Thanh Ton Street, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on April 29 and 30.

These above-mentioned people are allowed to visit a part of the headquarters of the People's Committee including the main lobby in the ground floor, main stairs, the first-floor comprising the main hall, international reception room, meeting room number 5, balcony during 60 minutes. They are required to ensure the security, safety, and integrity of the monument as well as strictly comply with regulations on the prevention of the Covid-19 epidemic.