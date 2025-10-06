HCMC to start works on nearly 20 social housing projects by end of 2025

Ho Chi Minh City aims to commence construction of nearly 20 projects in the last three months of the year, according to Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction Tran Si Nam.

Mr. Tran Si Nam announced that the city is set to complete two social housing projects with more than 1,500 units.

Currently, 11 social housing projects with over 11,800 units are under construction, six projects have been granted construction permits, and 17 projects with over 13,900 apartments have been approved for investment.

Regarding design directions, Architect Tran Thai Son, General Director of Asia Architecture Construction Company, suggested that the competition should clearly categorize designs based on target groups, such as workers in industrial zones or employees in public agencies. Defining these groups will help investors plan appropriate layouts and apartment sizes to ensure effective use and demand alignment.

In related news, the Ho Chi Minh City Association of Architects has recently held a seminar and launched a competition to seek typical, feasible and sustainable social housing design ideas that meet the housing needs of low-income earners, workers, and armed forces personnel.

Besides, the designs should reflect regional characteristics and encourage industrialized, modular, green, and energy-efficient solutions.

Winning entries will serve as a basis for implementation and may be exempted from construction permits under special mechanisms. The submission deadline is November 20, 2025.

By Nguyen Hien- Translated by Huyen Huong