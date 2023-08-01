HCMC to soon handle obstacles on social housing, open for sale some projects

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City this morning hosted a conference to review the city's socio-economic situation in July, in the first seven months of the year, and implement missions and key solutions in August.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai chaired the event.

At the conference, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Planning and Investment Le Thi Huynh Mai reported that in July, the total retail sales of commodities and consumption revenue of the city was expected to reach VND103,857 billion (US$4.4 billion), increasing 4.3 percent over last month and up 11.7 percent compared to the same period last year. In the first seven months of the year, the figure was set to gain VND660,011 billion (US$28 billion), up 6.9 percent year-on-year.

In July, the city's export turnover was calculated to reach US$4.1 billion, up 11.8 percent over last month while the import turnover was estimated to gain US$5.4 billion, surging 10.6 percent over last month. The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) increased by 1.9 percent over last month and up 6.5 percent over the same period last year.

Concerning the public investment implementation, the city granted and allocated in detail VND68,490 billion (US$2.9 billion) for the public investment plan of 2023. By the end of July, the country's economic hub disbursed VND18,107 billion (US$761 million), reaching 26 percent over the set target.

In July alone, the city had 27,666 newly-established enterprises with a total capital of VND261,167 billion (US$11 billion), up nine percent in terms of number and down 14 percent in registered capital.

In addition, 2,215 businesses have completed the procedures of bankruptcy, down 12 percent over the same period last year. Besides, there were 20,768 enterprises ceasing their business operation, up 26 percent year-on-year and 8,586 re-operating their activities, down 16 percent over the same period last year.

The total state budget revenue in the first seven months of 2023 was estimated to gain VND268,316 billion (US$11.3 billion), reaching 57.1 percent of the year estimate and equaling 93.9 percent compared to the same period last year. Local budget expenditure, excluding advance, totaled VND34,213 billion (US$1.4 billion), reaching 30.9 percent of estimate and up 11.5 percent over the same period last year.

Speaking at the conference, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said that the city's socioeconomic situation continued its growth momentum; however, production and socio-economic activities have still faced a lot of difficulties.

In the upcoming time, Chairman Mai required relevant units to continue to implement solutions to help enterprises overcome difficulties. At the current time, the city has 115 groups of difficulties that have not been solved. They are in need of being handled in the third quarter.

Chairman Mai also required relevant agencies to soon remove obstacles on social housing projects and old apartments by September 2 to open for sale some projects soon. In addition, the Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee urged localities’ agencies to complete the city's general plan by the end of the year.

Moreover, relevant units were required to strictly handle complaints related to Thu Thiem New Uran Area and Saigon High-Tech Park.