HCMC to soon establish transportation data center

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman Phan Van Mai said that the center has set the goal of establishing a Transportation Data Center by 2030. He requested that preparations should kick off this year to establish the center by 2026 with a deadline of 2027.
According to the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, the early completion of the data center will contribute to the goal of building a smart city and managing the socio-economic development of Ho Chi Minh City.
At the meeting, Chairman Phan Van Mai also emphasized the need for digitization, management, and operation of the city's smart traffic system.
Besides, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee urged the Department of Transport, the Department of Information and Communications and the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center to quickly coordinate and implement a risk management platform using artificial intelligence (AI) to predict all risk scenarios in fields, including traffic.
He also called for the center to rapidly modernize investments in infrastructure, equipment and personnel to effectively manage and operate the infrastructure system, ensuring that the city's traffic is properly smart.
According to the report, in 2024, the center coordinated a pilot program to impose administrative penalties on individuals and organizations transporting goods by car using automatic weight measurement devices.
Regarding the application of artificial intelligence (AI), in 2024, the municipal Department of Transport signed a cooperation agreement with Monash University, Australia to promote cooperation in academic training and technology transfer, supporting the management and operation of the city's smart traffic system.