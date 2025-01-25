Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC to soon establish transportation data center

SGGPO

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai this morning visited and extended New Year greetings to the staff of the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Traffic Management Center – UTMC.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai visits and works with the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Traffic Management Center – UTMC. (Photo: SGGP/Hoang Hung)
Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai delivers a speech at the working session. (Photo: SGGP/Hoang Hung)

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman Phan Van Mai said that the center has set the goal of establishing a Transportation Data Center by 2030. He requested that preparations should kick off this year to establish the center by 2026 with a deadline of 2027.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai presents gifts to the leader of UTMC. (Photo: SGGP/Hoang Hung)

According to the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, the early completion of the data center will contribute to the goal of building a smart city and managing the socio-economic development of Ho Chi Minh City.

At the meeting, Chairman Phan Van Mai also emphasized the need for digitization, management, and operation of the city's smart traffic system.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai joins a center tour. (Photo: SGGP/Hoang Hung)

Besides, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee urged the Department of Transport, the Department of Information and Communications and the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center to quickly coordinate and implement a risk management platform using artificial intelligence (AI) to predict all risk scenarios in fields, including traffic.

He also called for the center to rapidly modernize investments in infrastructure, equipment and personnel to effectively manage and operate the infrastructure system, ensuring that the city's traffic is properly smart.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai offers gifts to staff on duty. (Photo: SGGP/Hoang Hung)
Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai monitors the traffic surveillance camera system. (Photo: SGGP/Hoang Hung)

According to the report, in 2024, the center coordinated a pilot program to impose administrative penalties on individuals and organizations transporting goods by car using automatic weight measurement devices.

Regarding the application of artificial intelligence (AI), in 2024, the municipal Department of Transport signed a cooperation agreement with Monash University, Australia to promote cooperation in academic training and technology transfer, supporting the management and operation of the city's smart traffic system.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong

