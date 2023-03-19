HCMC to praise collectives, individuals in accelerating progress of Ring Road 3

The HCMC People’s c Committee has proposed a commendation in June to honor collectives and individuals who made an outstanding contribution to ensuring the implementation of some packages for Ring Road 3.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong said that the administration of the city has asked departments and units, chairpersons of Thu Duc City, Hoc Mon, Cu Chi and Binh Chanh districts to closely coordinate with the HCMC's Management Board for Traffic Works Construction and Investment to carry out component project 1 and give advice to the HCMC People’s Committee to solve obstacles in implementing the work in order to ensure the kick-off progress of packages for Ring Road 3 in June.

The HCMC's Management Board for Traffic Works Construction and Investment has cooperated with relevant departments and local authorities of districts to implement the component project 1.

The HCMC Transport Department has been asked to coordinate with the city’s Management Board for Traffic Works Construction and Investment and competent units to propose appropriate fines for collectives and individuals who have not completed assigned tasks by more than two times consecutively to the Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee.

The HCMC Department of Home Affairs will evaluate and handle the responsibilities of the heads and deputy heads of agencies and units, and propose commendations to outstanding collectives and individuals to the People’s Committee of the city.

A survey of material sources, technical design and estimation of the component project 1 will be completed in March and April respectively while other packages will be finished at the end of August.