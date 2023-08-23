HCMC to pilot TOD model to exploit land funds along ring road, expressway

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport has just proposed the city People’s Committee to approve the principle, process and itinerary to pilot the transit-oriented development (TOD) model comprising seven steps and two phases.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport Tran Quang Lam yesterday said that the TOD model is oriented to developing public transportation system as a planning base for urban and traffic development to form population concentration points and subsequently distributed transport systems in order to enhance the effectiveness of land usage and public works. Thereby, it will contribute to reducing traffic congestion and pollution.

The first phase is to pilot the TOD model in the surrounding areas of concentrated traffic hubs comprising terminals of Metro Line No.1 and No.2 projects and intersections of the Ring Road No.3 in Ho Chi Minh City which are all identified and have a clearly legal base. Therefore, the prompt implementation of some pilot projects following the process mentioned above would be very convenient.

As for the second phase, the traffic hubs of metro lines will be developed in association with the Urban Metro Line Planning of Ho Chi Minh City, including Metro Line No.2.

On the other hand, the city shall study the TOD model in the surrounding areas at the intersections on Ring Road No.4 through Ho Chi Minh City and the Ho Chi Minh City – Moc Bai Expressway.