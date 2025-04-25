HCMC to offer free bus rides on April 30

To ease travel for residents and visitors, reduce traffic congestion, and promote public transportation, Ho Chi Minh City will offer free bus rides on April 30.

According to the HCMC Management Center of Public Transport, all passengers can ride buses free of charge throughout the day on every route across the city. This initiative is a meaningful gesture of appreciation to those who use public transport and aims to encourage greater adoption of mass transit during the national holiday.

The free fare applies to all intra-city and adjacent inter-provincial routes. Notably, luggage that exceeds the usual size and weight limits—normally subject to additional charges—will also be carried free of charge.

All transport operators have been instructed to run services in accordance with scheduled operations, issue tickets properly, and strictly refrain from collecting fares in any form. Drivers and onboard staff have been reminded to uphold this policy rigorously and to avoid any violations regarding fare collection.

Operators are also required to enhance service capacity, especially on high-demand routes such as those connecting bus stations, amusement parks, shopping malls, and other major destinations. At the same time, they must ensure vehicle cleanliness, passenger safety, and high service standards.

The fare exemption covers more than 130 subsidized bus routes and over 60 inter-provincial lines, including routes such as Ben Thanh – An Suong, Mien Dong Bus Station – Mien Tay Bus Station, Cho Lon – Hau Nghia, Cu Chi Bus Station – Tay Ninh, Tan Son Nhat Airport – Ben Thanh, as well as buses serving industrial parks, high-tech zones, and major residential areas.

This marks the first time HCMC has waived fares system-wide in celebration of a major national holiday—an initiative that not only honors the occasion but also promotes a vision of green, modern, and sustainable urban transport. It is part of the city’s broader ambition to build a livable, forward-looking metropolis.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan