HCMC proposes investment in expressway, hospital expansion projects

Ho Chi Minh City authorities on June 19 submitted investment proposals for a major urban expressway connecting Long Thanh International Airport with Ho Tram and a hospital expansion project.

The effort aims to strengthen rehabilitation and stroke treatment services.

At the third session of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council for the 2026-2031 term on June 19, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh presented a proposal seeking approval for the investment policy of the Ho Tram–Long Thanh International Airport Urban Expressway under a public-private partnership (PPP) model using a build-transfer (BT) contract.

Perspective view of the Ho Tram–Long Thanh International Airport Urban Expressway.

The project has been classified as a special-grade transport infrastructure work. The proposed route will pass through Tan Thanh Ward and the communes of Kim Long, Ngai Giao, Nghia Thanh, Binh Gia, Xuan Son, Hoa Hoi, Ho Tram and Xuyen Moc.

The expressway will stretch more than 42 kilometers, starting at the intersection of Ho Chi Minh City's Ring Road 4 and Provincial Road 991 in Tan Thanh Ward and ending at Provincial Road 994, the coastal road, in Xuyen Moc Commune.

Designed with six expressway lanes, the project will also include parallel roads on both sides in residential and urban development areas. The section crossing the Binh Chau–Phuoc Buu forest will feature a six-lane expressway and bridges measuring 32 meters in width.

The project is expected to require approximately 416.45 hectares of land and carry a preliminary investment cost of more than VND46.9 trillion (US$1.8 billion). Construction is scheduled for the 2026-2029 period.

Separately, the city administration also submitted an investment proposal for the construction of new A3 and A4 buildings at the Rehabilitation and Occupational Diseases Treatment Hospital.

The project will be implemented at 313 Au Duong Lan Street in Chanh Hung Ward, with the Civil and Industrial Construction Investment Project Management Board serving as the investor.

With a total investment of more than VND2.475 trillion (US$94.1 million), the project is scheduled for implementation between 2026 and 2030.

The A3 building will serve as a specialized multidisciplinary rehabilitation center, integrating pathology services and clinical facilities to provide more convenient treatment, reduce costs for patients and support clinical research and medical training.

Meanwhile, the A4 building will house a Stroke and Stem Cell Application Center, equipped with modern medical technologies to enhance diagnostic capabilities and support advanced treatment, tissue regeneration and long-term rehabilitation for patients.

By Thu Huong, Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong