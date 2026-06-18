HCMC Vice Chairman visits media agencies ahead of on Revolutionary Press Day

On June 18, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong and his delegation paid visits to media agencies on the occasion of the 101st anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925 – 2026).

A delegation from Ho Chi Minh City visits the HCMC Representative Office of Dai Doan Ket (Great National Unity) Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP)

Joining the delegation were Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Thi Tuyet Minh and Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Ngoc Hoi.

During visits to the Ho Chi Minh City Representative Office of Dai Doan Ket (Great National Unity) Newspaper and the HCMC and Southeast Region Representative Office of Nong Nghiep va Moi Truong (Agriculture and Environment) Newspaper, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong extended congratulations to the press agencies’ leadership, journalists, reporters and editors, while acknowledging and highly appreciating the contributions these media agencies have made to the city's development.

In recent years, Dai Doan Ket Newspaper has effectively fulfilled its role in disseminating the Party’s guidelines, the State’s policies and laws, and the action programs of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, thereby contributing to strengthening the great national unity bloc.

Meanwhile, Agriculture and Environment Newspaper has made significant contributions to information and communications work, providing timely and comprehensive coverage of developments in the agriculture sector and environmental protection efforts.

The delegation visits the HCMC and Southeast Region Representative Office of Agriculture and Environment Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP)

HCMC Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong noted that the city is focusing on the implementation of a wide range of key tasks, including activities marking the 50th anniversary of Saigon–Gia Dinh officially being honored with the name of President Ho Chi Minh City (July 2, 1976 – 2026), while striving to achieve double-digit economic growth and other major development goals.

In that spirit, Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong expressed his hope that media agencies would continue to accompany the city in promoting communications on major activities, policies, and strategic orientations while vividly reflecting social realities and helping disseminate effective models and best practices.

The HCMC leader affirmed that the city would continue to support and create favorable conditions for media agencies to operate in line with their functions and missions. He also emphasized the city's commitment to listening to constructive feedback and policy recommendations from journalists and media professionals in support of Ho Chi Minh City's rapid and sustainable development and for the benefit of its people.

By Cam Tuyet – Translated by Kim Khanh