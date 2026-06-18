Ho Chi Minh City accelerates compensation, site clearance for key projects

In the first six months of 2026, Ho Chi Minh City implemented 165 compensation, support, and resettlement projects with a total funding requirement of more than VND33.685 trillion (US$1.28 billion).

Site clearance work for several major infrastructure projects yielded positive results, helping to accelerate the disbursement of public investment and promote urban development.

On June 18, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Office announced that the city is intensifying efforts to address obstacles in compensation, support, and resettlement work, thereby accelerating site clearance for key infrastructure projects.

For the project for dredging, environmental improvement, and infrastructure development of Xuyen Tam Canal, relevant agencies have paid compensation to 2,154 out of 2,190 affected cases, reaching 99.72 percent.

Regarding the Ho Chi Minh City–Moc Bai Expressway project, 1,865 affected households and organizations have so far agreed to hand over land for construction.

Meanwhile, the Ho Chi Minh City–Thu Dau Mot–Chon Thanh Expressway project has completed the handover of 255.29 hectares of land for implementation.

At the construction site of the Xuyen Tam Canal environmental renovation and infrastructure project (Photo: SGGP)

For the compensation, support, and resettlement component project of the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 4 project, the city has disbursed more than VND5.084 trillion (US$193 million) in compensation payments to affected households and organizations, helping accelerate the implementation of this key regional connectivity project.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, during the first six months of 2026, the city carried out 165 compensation, support, and resettlement projects with a total capital requirement of approximately VND33.686 trillion (US$1.28 billion). Disbursement reached VND8.614 trillion (US$327 million), equivalent to 25.57 percent of the allocated capital plan.

These results provide an important foundation for expediting the implementation of strategic infrastructure projects while creating land reserves to support urban development and attract investment resources in the coming time.

Additionally, Ho Chi Minh City continues to implement its plan to develop land areas surrounding metro stations, ring roads, and expressways under the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) model. The city is also studying mechanisms to enhance the management and efficient use of land resources, thereby generating additional funding for infrastructure investment and promoting sustainable urban development.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh